Hey,



That Palm is perfectly happy and healthy.



Yes - They are the flower/seed stalks which will eventually fruit/flower.

No, don't remove the sheath as it protects the growing buds underneath.

If you do it's introducing a vector for diseases and bugs to ingress into the plant.

Some people do remove the sheaths for cosmetic reasons, just be wary of the above.

The plant will naturally shed its older leaves, the lowest leaf you've identified as yellowing/browning is the plant shutting down production in this leaf, eventually it will turn brown and fall off.

You may preemptively remove this leaf (carefully with very very sharp clean scissors or knife.) as it's an otherwise healthy plant which won't stunt its growth but may scar if not removed cleanly.

In image 4 I note there's a lot of white fluff, while some palms do produce this naturally it's also possible to be a mealybug infestation.

I'd recommend you take a close up picture or remove a leaf with fluff attached and take it into your local garden store for further identification.

Hope this helps. :)