We have installed a 8KW heat pump (not a DIY, had a heat pump installer do it ). We stay in a body Corp with similar houses so some which have heat pumps have 8KW ones as it needs to cover a large area. I spoke with the installers a few times and they were ok that we could install it on the existing circuit i.e. we have a 25A MCB (COC would be given). We didn't want to run a cable through the lounge as the switch board is on the other side. I was still skeptical as other houses had gone through the roof (aesthetically not pleasing as the pipe shows on the outside) but I wanted it to be done correctly.

The installer and electrician came and were saying it will be fine on the current switch point but while investigating they found a few switches on that MCB and agreed that the roof is the way to go. The electrician went to the roof did his bit and when testing which MCB was it going through (I thought it was a dedicated circuit at the time). They found none of the MCB's but it was connected to an RCD, i thought both gave an "Oh" expression but connected it to the RCD. Later told me that we couldn't do direct as there is no space to put another wire to the switch board.

The heat pump has been working fine, no issues till date, I got a COC mentioning it was done on an extending circuit and tested fine on 25A MCB and working ok. They have an isolator outside as well.

I have since then questioned the company, stating the COC and what actually done was different, was verbally told the electrician has put a junction on the roof.

Now i need a bit of help on the below

Is it being on a RCD safe and legally correct?

By extending the circuit and putting a junction better than just using an existing power point which was near by?

I have already written them an email as I like to have things in writing and want to be sure the COC states what they have done.

Appreciate any help with the answers.

