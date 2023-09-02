Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Heat Pump - Dedicated Circuit
#306899 2-Sep-2023 10:45
Hi,

 

I am new on here so think this is the right forum for it, if not moderator please remove.

 

We have installed a 8KW heat pump (not a DIY, had a heat pump installer do it ). We stay in a body Corp with similar houses so some which have heat pumps have 8KW ones as it needs to cover a large area. I spoke with the installers a few times and they were ok that we could install it on the existing circuit i.e. we have a 25A MCB (COC would be given). We didn't want to run a cable through the lounge as the switch board is on the other side. I was still skeptical as other houses had gone through the roof (aesthetically not pleasing as the pipe shows on the outside) but I wanted it to be done correctly. 

 

The installer and electrician came  and were saying it will be fine on the current switch point but while investigating they found a few switches on that MCB and agreed that the roof is the way to go. The electrician went to the roof did his bit and when testing which MCB was it going through (I thought it was a dedicated circuit at the time). They found none of the MCB's but it was connected to an RCD, i thought both gave an "Oh" expression but connected it to the RCD. Later told me that we couldn't do direct as there is no space to put another wire to the switch board.

 

The heat pump has been working fine, no issues till date, I got a COC mentioning it was done on an extending circuit and tested fine on 25A MCB and working ok. They have an isolator outside as well.

 

I have since then questioned the company, stating the COC and what actually done was different, was verbally told the electrician has put a junction on the roof.

 

Now i need a bit of help on the below

 

  • Is it being on a RCD safe and legally correct?
  • By extending the circuit and putting a junction better than just using an existing power point which was near by?

I have already written them an email as I like to have things in writing and want to be sure the COC states what they have done.

 

Appreciate any help with the answers.

 

Tia

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3122900 2-Sep-2023 11:20
Extending the circuit is fine as long as the wire gauge is large enough to handle it. A junction point is fine - no different to tapping off the back of an existing power point.   

 

If you have a 25 amp breaker then the circuit must be capable of carrying the full 25 amps (with extra for overhead).   

 

Your heat pump being an 8kw is probably going to draw about 9 amps of electricity and typical 2.5mm TPS electrical cable will carry 30 amps.  

 

All circuits must now be behind an RCD if any wiring changes are made so having the heat pump protected by an RCD is indeed the correct legal process. 

 

Did they mention if the RCD was actually an RCBO?   
An RCBO is a RCD and MCB circuit breaker all-in-one device. Used in newer installations to have an RCD on each circuit so less other stuff is affected rather than a master RCD that cuts everything in the house. 




  #3122903 2-Sep-2023 11:29
Thanks so much for your reply Ray.

 

They didn't say much about the RCD but i have pic below which maybe helps - Does this answer your question?

 

 

In hindsight if there was no difference between the roof or an existing connection, I think i should have gone with their option of just using the existing power point would have been aesthetically much better plus saved me a few bucks too. A learning for me!

 

Appreciate your advice!

  #3122915 2-Sep-2023 13:04
Does your house have LED lights? That is a lot of lighting circuits, I would have combined two of them and run a dedicated feed to the heat pump. Not necessary but it is good practice to have dedicated feeds to fixed wired appliances.

 

 

 

Oh if you do home automation with Home Assistant or similar, dedicated circuit means you can monitor the power draw of just the heat pump.



  #3122918 2-Sep-2023 13:26
Thanks for the reply.

 

We have a lot of lights and they are not LED - We have 2 floors and a basement.

 

In total I am thinking over 30 light bulbs (all are LED) - I guess that's why so many MCB's for them.

 

Our roof insulation is not up to the mark so thinking to reinsulate and to replace with LED's so it's safe

 

No Home automation sadly!! - I aint that geeky enough...lol 

  #3122920 2-Sep-2023 13:42
raytaylor:

 

All circuits must now be behind an RCD if any wiring changes are made so having the heat pump protected by an RCD is indeed the correct legal process. 

 

 

Are you sure about all circuits?

 

AS/NZS 3000:2007 (amendment 1+2) appears to state that additional protection (RCD) shall be provided for domestic electrical installation final sub circuits supplying, one or more socket outlets, lighting points, or directly connected hand-held electrical equipment. Clause 2.6.3.1.

 

Socket outlets added to an existing circuit shall be protected by an RCD. Clause 2.6.3.4. Typically, an A/C is fixed wired and RCD protection is not mandated. Of course, there is generally no reason why an RCD can't be used to provide additional protection if desired. 

 

 

