ForumsHome Workshop DIYhow does carpeting work?
I need to carpet a couple of rooms I've almost finished reno'ing.

 

It seems the process for carpeting is, you go to a carpet shop, choose your carpet and they they assign you a random installer who comes and fits it.

 

This is totally different from any other part of a build / reno, where you choose a tradie, hopefully based on prior experience or word of mouth recommendation, the selection of the product is largely separated from the person doing the work.

 

Is carpet installation so easy anyone can do it or does everyone else choose there installer first and be get them to supply the carpet too??

 

My last experience with the carpet installation process was sub optimal - the installer was terrible so I'm hoping for a better run this time. 

 

Maybe everyone else does it a different way and I'm being stupid?

 

Also I'm in Wellington if anyone knows a great installer! 

 

ta

 

dave

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Generally you find a carpet store, choose your carpet, they supply and installer. If you want to find your own installer that's probably fine, but then if there's a problem with the installation the carpet store will probably tell you "tough luck", whereas if you use their installer they should put it right.

 
 
 
 

That's weird when you think about though.

 

I didn't use a random tiler from the tile shop, I got a tiler who was recommended to me, then I met with him before the job.

 

Why is carpeting different? Are the carpet stores running some sort of cartel?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We looked at the big chains around six years ago when we sold our home (carpet was in extremely poor condition), and ended up going direct through an installer.

We went with Reid Flooring (I think they're Porirua based), but they primarily do commercial, with some residential on the weekends.

At the time they didn't do any furniture moving, Erich suited us as most of the house was being put into storage for staging to sell. Nor did they take the doors off, or shave them where they no longer fit due to the carpet and underlay.

The price we got at the time was significantly cheaper then the retailer's, so well worth the hassle of moving furniture and getting someone in to sort the doors out.

You might find a local installer recommendations on a local Facebook community page?



Carpeting is different because most people want supply and install from one person. The cost of installation relative to the materials is quite low. A while house can be carpeted in a day which is quite different to tiling a house.

If you want a flooring company to supply only they won’t care. Do what you like but understand the compromises you are making.

