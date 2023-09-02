I need to carpet a couple of rooms I've almost finished reno'ing.

It seems the process for carpeting is, you go to a carpet shop, choose your carpet and they they assign you a random installer who comes and fits it.

This is totally different from any other part of a build / reno, where you choose a tradie, hopefully based on prior experience or word of mouth recommendation, the selection of the product is largely separated from the person doing the work.

Is carpet installation so easy anyone can do it or does everyone else choose there installer first and be get them to supply the carpet too??

My last experience with the carpet installation process was sub optimal - the installer was terrible so I'm hoping for a better run this time.

Maybe everyone else does it a different way and I'm being stupid?

Also I'm in Wellington if anyone knows a great installer!

ta

dave