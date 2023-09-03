I have a Bosch 60 cm gas cooktop from Harvey Norman. It is several years old. All the igniters have suddenly stopped working. I imagine there is a control module of some kind for these but I can only find information on replacing individual igniters, which is not the issue here.
I am keenly aware of the hazards of gas and electricity but I would like to know more about the design of this cooker and eventual replacement of the igniter module before deciding whether it is worth doing anything. I can’t seem to find a model number anywhere on the cooktop but it looks pretty similar to comparable ones currently on the HN website. Does anyone know more about these?