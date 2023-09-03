Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rikkitic

Awrrr
16955 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306913 3-Sep-2023 11:08


I have a Bosch 60 cm gas cooktop from Harvey Norman. It is several years old. All the igniters have suddenly stopped working. I imagine there is a control module of some kind for these but I can only find information on replacing individual igniters, which is not the issue here. 

 

I am keenly aware of the hazards of gas and electricity but I would like to know more about the design of this cooker and eventual replacement of the igniter module before deciding whether it is worth doing anything. I can't seem to find a model number anywhere on the cooktop but it looks pretty similar to comparable ones currently on the HN website. Does anyone know more about these?

 

 






 


 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
7085 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3123241 3-Sep-2023 12:19


How many is 'several' years old? Is it a possible CGA situation?






 
 
 
 

SomeoneSomewhere
1026 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3123245 3-Sep-2023 12:41


These usually plug into a standard 10A 3-pin plug under the bench (probably behind the oven, if you have the standard hob-over-oven setup). Check that it's still plugged in, switched on, and has power at the socket. Also check that, if there's a switch marked 'hob' above the benchtop, that's still switched on. Kids playing with switches causes a lot of nuisance faults.

 

 

 

Gas remains a hazard, but there should IIRC be an isolating valve under the hob that you can easily switch off. The electrical hazard can be easily removed by simply unplugging it. 

SomeoneSomewhere
1026 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3123251 3-Sep-2023 12:55


It sounds like the part in question is probably called a 'spark module'. https://www.searspartsdirect.com/diy/repair-guide/how-to-replace-a-spark-module-on-a-gas-cooktop



Rikkitic

Awrrr
16955 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3123252 3-Sep-2023 13:04


Thanks for the replies. I can't remember when the cooktop arrived, but I'm sure it is well past CGA. It does have a standard plug and I have checked all of that. Unfortunately it is not a failure of power.

 

I made the hazard statement to avoid all the posts yelling at me to get a qualified service person. I know what not to do with gas and electricity. I am just trying to see if I can garner any technical information on the cooker before deciding how to proceed. 

 

The gas connection is to a 9 kg bottle outdoors. However, the hose that connects to the cooker is rigid and the cooker cannot be moved or even raised to see underneath without disconnecting the hose. That means I would also have to reconnect it and I'm not prepared to do that at this stage. 

 

 

 

 






 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
16955 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3123253 3-Sep-2023 13:08


SomeoneSomewhere:

 

It sounds like the part in question is probably called a 'spark module'. https://www.searspartsdirect.com/diy/repair-guide/how-to-replace-a-spark-module-on-a-gas-cooktop

 

 

Thanks for the link. This is exactly the kind of information I am looking for. Unfortunately it doesn't seem to apply to the Bosch unit I have, but I will investigate further. 

 

 






 


 

