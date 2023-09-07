My dishwasher (which came with the house when I bought it nearly 2 years ago) has clapped out. It's nearly 10 years old, and the service guy has quoted around $450 to repair it, but noted that many dishwashers have a lifespan of 10 years, and even though I could repair it there is a high probability of further failures in the coming years. I already noticed that the plastic wheels on the baskets are getting brittle, and one of them has already broken, so I'm inclined to believe that more failures (and costs) are likely if I decide to repair this time.

So I've decided to replace it. I checked out Consumer, and the model they recommended (in my price range - up to $1500) was a Bosch dishwasher. I've had Bosch before, and they are very reliable. HN are offering good prices, 36 months' interest free (and a gift card as well), so I was about ready to make a purchase when the salesperson pointed out a couple of differences between the model I was looking at, and the next one up.

The model I was looking at is a Series 4. It has a plastic lining and is manufactured in Turkiye. The Series 6 model, however, has a stainless steel lining, and is manufactured in Germany. The inference is that the Series 6 is better quality, and to quote the salesman "Bosch claim that the plastic lining in the series 4 is just as durable as the steel lining in the series 6..."

The price difference between the two is nearly $500. Given we have pretty good consumer law in NZ, and I've had pretty good experience with HN dealing with product replacement (notably, a dryer that clapped out after 3 years, which they gave us a full credit for and we used to buy a better model), do you think those differences are worth the extra money?