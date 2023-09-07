Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bosch Dishwasher - choosing between two models
Lizard1977

1817 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#306955 7-Sep-2023 09:05
Send private message quote this post

My dishwasher (which came with the house when I bought it nearly 2 years ago) has clapped out.  It's nearly 10 years old, and the service guy has quoted around $450 to repair it, but noted that many dishwashers have a lifespan of 10 years, and even though I could repair it there is a high probability of further failures in the coming years.  I already noticed that the plastic wheels on the baskets are getting brittle, and one of them has already broken, so I'm inclined to believe that more failures (and costs) are likely if I decide to repair this time.

 

So I've decided to replace it.  I checked out Consumer, and the model they recommended (in my price range - up to $1500) was a Bosch dishwasher.  I've had Bosch before, and they are very reliable.  HN are offering good prices, 36 months' interest free (and a gift card as well), so I was about ready to make a purchase when the salesperson pointed out a couple of differences between the model I was looking at, and the next one up.

 

The model I was looking at is a Series 4.  It has a plastic lining and is manufactured in Turkiye.  The Series 6 model, however, has a stainless steel lining, and is manufactured in Germany.  The inference is that the Series 6 is better quality, and to quote the salesman "Bosch claim that the plastic lining in the series 4 is just as durable as the steel lining in the series 6..."

 

The price difference between the two is nearly $500.  Given we have pretty good consumer law in NZ, and I've had pretty good experience with HN dealing with product replacement (notably, a dryer that clapped out after 3 years, which they gave us a full credit for and we used to buy a better model), do you think those differences are worth the extra money?

Aucklandjafa
209 posts

Master Geek


  #3124446 7-Sep-2023 09:13
Send private message quote this post

I got the series 4 a few months ago and it’s rock solid. As you said, diff is the German made S6 is aluminium and I believe has a cutlery draw at the top? But I couldn’t justify the price difference.

 
 
 
 

timmmay
19428 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3124456 7-Sep-2023 09:35
Send private message quote this post

Cutlery drawer at the top is awesome. Get that if you can stretch the budget to it.

 

I've had a Bosch 6 series for about 12 years, they're good machines. At around the 10 year mark it broke down a few times and needed repairs costing a few hundred dollars. It's still going fine, but next time it breaks we'll replace it with another 6 series, or maybe the next series up which has some fancy stuff inside it which does even better drying.

Dratsab
3912 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3124461 7-Sep-2023 10:08
Send private message quote this post

I've got a Series 6 too and it's a great machine - except that it leaks rinse aid...



vexxxboy
4052 posts

Uber Geek


  #3124498 7-Sep-2023 11:08
Send private message quote this post

i have had the series 4 for 3 years or so and it is brilliant , the only problem is the filter , small things seem to get through and stop the machine until you clear it which is a pain as it is usually full of water at the time , i dont know if the 6 is the same but Bosch seem to know it happens as they give you full instructions on how to clear it. I would buy another one in a heartbeat




Common sense is not as common as you think.

