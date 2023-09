Hi.

We have 2 x 300w ceiling-mounted oyster-style lights in our lounge/living area. I want to move them to LED equivalents.

We don't want less light once we change over.

It seems like 300w is ~6000 lumens and it seems that oyster LED's with 6000 Lumens isn't really a thing. It seems rare to see them above 3500.

I assume there must be more than one way they measure this. How do I find an equivalent lighting solution in LED?

TIA