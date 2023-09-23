Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYBathroom renovations Auckland
blackjack17

#307143 23-Sep-2023 11:31
We are having issues with the shower over bath not draining and I finally go round to crawling under the house to investigate.

 

The u bend was clear but I noticed that there was a bit of what looked like gunk from the top and when I gave it a pull it turned out to be some concertina pipe.

 

It looks like the bath tub drain is connected to the you bend via an internal concertina pipe (didn't have my phone).  It also looked like some of the floor boards under the bath were wet.

 

The bath itself is impractical and would really like to replace with a shower.  The bathroom sink is also impractical. 

 

Has anyone worked with a bathroom designed that they would recommend?  No idea of the budget we want quality but not super high end. 




networkn
  #3131011 23-Sep-2023 14:05
The sky is the limit, but I'd find someone reputable via something like NoCowboys and pay that bit extra. As someone who didn't necessarily cut corners, we are paying for not getting someone with a known reputation and brand. Price will depend on what you want to do. Tiles? What kind of shower? How big is the space?  Our reno quite a few years ago cost around 15K for the ensuite.

