i'm doing a project that needs a small pressure release valve and it happens to be about the same pressure as the moka pots over pressure valves. however i don't see any company selling them for their own brand.

does anyone have a contact in the coffee world that can lay their hands on a few? trying to go good known source rather than aliexpress etc

i have some old moka pots which i could take the valve out of, but they are different threads and i would like to get a few spares.