Cable run in 70's home

#309325 9-Oct-2023 09:38
We hope to be moving soon, but problem with the house we're looking at, is that the owners are not geeks, so have just relied on the ISP provided router issuing wifi from one end of the house where the ONT was installed, whereas I need network elsewhere in the house...

 

So, I could either get someone in to do it all professionally, hidden away etc, or do it mysef on a budget :D

 

Can anyone see any "gotchas" with my plan.......

 

Rough plan below :

 

 

The 2 offices require cable connection, bedroom and rumpus can live on wifi.

 

So I could run cable back out where the ONT is fed, through some ducting outside, along the wall into the garage and to the back office where the home server and switch would be. Then from there could feed the lounge upstairs via a cable pushed through the floor to another switch for cable to the TV and Xbox along with an AP.....

 

Theres already ducting in place outside on the wall for the fiber - any issue with me pushing a single ethernet cable through as well ? 

 

If professional option is selected by the wife, any recommendations for an installer ? (Whangaparaoa, Auckland)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

       xpd.co.nz     kiwiblast.co.nz

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

 

 

 

  #3144441 9-Oct-2023 09:41
Any under house access? Any existing telephone wiring?




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).

  #3144444 9-Oct-2023 10:09
House is at ground level so no crawl space etc underneath. Existing phone, not sure actually - will find out. :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

       xpd.co.nz     kiwiblast.co.nz

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

 

 

 

