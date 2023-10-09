We hope to be moving soon, but problem with the house we're looking at, is that the owners are not geeks, so have just relied on the ISP provided router issuing wifi from one end of the house where the ONT was installed, whereas I need network elsewhere in the house...

So, I could either get someone in to do it all professionally, hidden away etc, or do it mysef on a budget :D

Can anyone see any "gotchas" with my plan.......

Rough plan below :

The 2 offices require cable connection, bedroom and rumpus can live on wifi.

So I could run cable back out where the ONT is fed, through some ducting outside, along the wall into the garage and to the back office where the home server and switch would be. Then from there could feed the lounge upstairs via a cable pushed through the floor to another switch for cable to the TV and Xbox along with an AP.....

Theres already ducting in place outside on the wall for the fiber - any issue with me pushing a single ethernet cable through as well ?

If professional option is selected by the wife, any recommendations for an installer ? (Whangaparaoa, Auckland)