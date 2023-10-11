Like most towns in summer, we are only allowed to water on alternate days during summer. eg Odd number houses can water on odd number days, and even numbered houses on even days. So am looking for a water timer to do this. Also with the possibility of controlling multiple lines. However I couldn't find a good brand of water timer that does 'Odd/Even day programming. Bunnings website states that the Gardena ones do Odd/Even day Program at https://www.bunnings.co.nz/gardena-water-control-select-tap-timer_p0137493 . But then one of the reviews says that the bunnings website is wrong and that it doesn't. I can't see it as a feature in the instructions either, as programs are linked to the days of the week, so it never knows the date. It only knows the time and day of the week. I want a good reliable brand. I had a cheap chinese one which did do this, but it failed to switch the water off on one of the days due to reliability, so don't want to use that.. Anyone have any suggestions. The number 1 thing is it must be reliable and durable. Our neighbour also got a big fine for watering on the wrong day, as they have people that go around and check.

It does seem surprising that they don't seem to make water timers that suit the NZ market, as most cities do seem to have water restrictions like this in summer. Or why councils changed to alternative days, instead of using days of the week like they used to do, when peoples water timers won't work to the new system. I don't know why they sell the Gardena programable timers in Wellington retailers if they really aren't suitable for council watering restrictions. I could use this Gardena one, but I would have to redo the program every week. I am considering using solenoid valves and making my own time with a wifi switch. I have done this before and is reliable, but will only have the one zone, and will need connecting to power.