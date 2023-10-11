Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replacing a deadbolt - width of the cavity?
I’m looking to replace a current deadbolt with a smart lock; all but one of measurements of the current cavity align with the specs from the new lock, and I’m just looking for some clarification on the last of these.


As per the image below, it shows the diameter of the ‘door hole’ is 25mm; noting that the current bolt is about 21mm wide, is this 25mm measurement allowing for the full width of the unit, as opposed to the diameter of the bolt?


That the width of the plate over top of the bolt is 25mm [edit: of my current lock] supports this, I guess, but I’d hate to order such an expensive product and find it doesn’t fit for this reason.


Any help in interpreting this is much appreciated!

You should be fine. The 25mm hole are standard sizes for the bolts, and door jams and typically allow some wiggle room to accommodate variations in sizes of the various manufacturer's sizes.  I'd be very surprised, (and disappointed), if a replacement needed significantly different hole sizes.

 

Just check the one you ordered says its for a replacement for a deadbolt, not a latch set, as a latch set does have different size holes and hole locations. 

 
 
 
 

Yep, it’s definitely for a deadbolt - this is the product: https://u-tec.com/products/ultraloq-u-bolt-pro-series

Thanks, that’s reassuring news about the hole size! On that basis I reckon I’m ready to go ahead and order it.

I think you will be fine as well.

 

If 21mm is too small, it will only be the top and bottom that will be tight. A 12mm chisel will soon get it sorted.
Width will be fine as the bolts are usually an oval shape.

 

 

