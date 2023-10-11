I’m looking to replace a current deadbolt with a smart lock; all but one of measurements of the current cavity align with the specs from the new lock, and I’m just looking for some clarification on the last of these.

As per the image below, it shows the diameter of the ‘door hole’ is 25mm; noting that the current bolt is about 21mm wide, is this 25mm measurement allowing for the full width of the unit, as opposed to the diameter of the bolt?

That the width of the plate over top of the bolt is 25mm [edit: of my current lock] supports this, I guess, but I’d hate to order such an expensive product and find it doesn’t fit for this reason.

Any help in interpreting this is much appreciated!