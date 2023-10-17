Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNew Build Due Diligence
David321

321 posts

Ultimate Geek


#309416 17-Oct-2023 14:08
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife and I are looking to get a house built, we have found one company that has some plans we like, they actually have a lot more plans that other companies. 

 

After hearing a few horror stories with people building and sometimes loosing a lot of money, weather its through unforseen costs, hidden costs, or even the builders going bankrupt etc, I want to make sure I am doing all I can to avoid that,

 

The company I am looking at is JNJ (https://build.jnj.kiwi/), a few things have caught my attention about them -

 

1 - JnJ build, is actually a "brand and trading name owned and operated by JnJ international investments limited" not sure if thats a red flag or not? its like a company within a company, I think this makes declaring bankruptcy easier? they can just shut down a small part of the large company rather than absorb losses as a whole company world wide? (I could be totally wrong here)

 

2 - Their prices do seem to be a fair bit lower than the big companies, this leads me to believe there could be hidden or unforseen costs after signing? They assure me there is not and they offer fixed price.

 

3 - They offered me a house plan up to 170m on a 450, section for my limit of 850k, I then asked about a bigger section just two lots down from the one the proposed (500m rather than 450m), they said they could build the same house on this section for the same price, that didn't make sense to me as the bigger section would cost more, so maybe they were over charging for the first proposal? (I have questioned this).

 

4 - Talking to a representative of theirs at the home show she said they have been operating since the earthquakes and did a lot of EQC repairs (I know a lot of EQC repairs were dodgy, not to say theirs were), and they have been building houses for the last 5 years apparently.

 

5 - A scroll of their Facebook page shows they do the standard handover photo with the clients, but there are only a few of these, suggesting they do not build many houses or they possibly don't post all the photos.

 

6 - Their main guy (I think he is the director) is very very keen for me to proceed, where as other companies take a more passive stance and wait for you to make the next move.

 

To sum it up, if I knew these guys were reliable and trustworthy and there would be minimal risk in engaging them I would choose them, I guess I am cautious because of the above factors, I would be more comfortable in having a large well known company that have been around for ages doing our house build, but the offers and options from JnJ are too good to ignore.

 

Does anyone have any thoughts on this company or how we can best proceed? should we avoid them? what should we look for etc?




_David_

Create new topic
TechSol
291 posts

Ultimate Geek

Technical Solutions Aust

  #3148429 17-Oct-2023 14:24
Send private message quote this post

Probably not the most helpful but here goes...

 

 

 

What you have outlined above, would make me avoid this company. I am not saying they are dodgy, I just think there are enough red flags to make me weary and it is such a large sum of money.

 

The construction sector is a lot quieter than it was last year, and there will no doubt be some companies that don't survive, owing to lack of work. 

 

 

 

The only other advice I have is that some of the bigger names are franchised. As such you may or may not be in any better a situation if the franchise holder goes bust.

 

(For clarity I own a construction company, albeit in a different sector to residential home builds)

 
 
 
 

Best TrendMicro deals for antivirus and malware protection(affiliate link).
mattwnz
19284 posts

Uber Geek


  #3148430 17-Oct-2023 14:30
Send private message quote this post

I would go to one of their spec homes they are selling and  look at their build quality,  finishing and detailing. If you aren't sure take a builder with you.  I would get at least 3 quotes for building. If you are going down the standard plan route, most building companies seem to buy in standard plans, while some of the larger franchise builders may have their own standard ones. Also I always look up the builder and their sub contractors on the LPB, plumbing and electricians website to see if their have been any issues in the past. Also contact their previous customers to see how they found the process and how they find their homes, and whether the builder was easy to deal with in getting any defects (if they have occurred) resolved quickly. The construction sector seems to have slowed down a lot, so many will be looking for new work and in Oz quite a number have gone out of business. Surprised it hasn't happened more here yet. 

wellygary
7324 posts

Uber Geek


  #3148443 17-Oct-2023 15:04
Send private message quote this post

"if I knew these guys were reliable and trustworthy and there would be minimal risk in engaging them I would choose them"

 

To be honest, the fact you have to ask these questions, sounds like you already know how you feel about them , 

 

 

 

As others have said, the heat is certainly coming out of the building sector at the moment, so I would shop around some of the major players and se what deals they are prepared to do, 

 

 

 

 



mattwnz
19284 posts

Uber Geek


  #3148462 17-Oct-2023 15:41
Send private message quote this post

IANAL, but make I would make sure to get the contract checked over by a lawyer. 

cddt
595 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3148480 17-Oct-2023 16:38
Send private message quote this post

I have heard of so much heartbreak over new houses failing to meet expectations or even failing to be delivered. Personally I'll wait until the house is already built THEN buy it. 

mattwnz
19284 posts

Uber Geek


  #3148488 17-Oct-2023 16:59
Send private message quote this post

cddt:

 

I have heard of so much heartbreak over new houses failing to meet expectations or even failing to be delivered. Personally I'll wait until the house is already built THEN buy it. 

 

 

 

 

Do you mean buying a spec house that has been fully completed and being sold by the building company through an agent? IANAL but  I have heard of issues over getting product warranties etc when buying a new prebuilt spec house, as the buyer wasn't the person that entered into the construction contract to build the house. As the building company built it themselves, there was potentially no construction contract entered into when it was built, as the company is building it for their own company. So if the building company  business ceases to exists, you can be stuck if something like a heat pump fails, you may have no warranties or proof of purchase to get it repaired under its warranty or CGA. If you go to the manufacturer they may need proof of purchase. Whereas if you get the house built for you, and you enter into a construction contract with them, I understand the building company is required to provide you with all the warranties etc on completion. I don't know if the same thing applies with a spec building, or if you end up being the 2nd or 3rd owner of the new home .

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available for Pre-Order in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 