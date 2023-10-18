If anyone's around, we have a water supply going into the hot water tank that seems to be - pipe going into open / close tap, then into water pressure regulator thing, going into another open / close tap, going into hot water cylinder. The regulator decided to leak. Do we turn off the bottom tap, or the top tap, or leave, or do both ? I imagine just the bottom tap. Should we turn off the power to the water heater. Is there a way to have hot water tomorrow morning ? Can we turn the supply off but leave the power on, or will that burn out the heater element ? Thanks