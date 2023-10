I got a handful of water leak detectors from Temu after we discovered a leaking hot water cylinder. They look like small smoke detectors, take a 9v battery, and sound like a smoke alarm if the unit detects water. It has two small metal points on the underside of the unit - when the circuit closes (due to water closing the loop), it throws a noisy fit until the circuit is opened again (metal connections dried).

They are cheap ($10 each from memory) and nothing fancy but they do what they say they should.