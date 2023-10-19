cunningdavid

We're looking at houses in Auckland to buy and wonder if anyone has any thoughts on the following external claddings we've seen:

Hardieboard Cedar Lockwood (pine maybe?)

We'll have a building inspection done of course, but I do wonder how effective they are given that they can't take the cladding off to see what's happening behind it. Any thoughts on the merits (or lack) of the above?

Bonus question - does anyone know if replacing a consented carport with a proper enclosed room would increase the coverage of the property (which is restricted by the district plan)? I'm aware it would need building consent.

Thanks in advance.