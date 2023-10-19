Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
House wall questions
cunningdavid

59 posts

Master Geek


#310444 19-Oct-2023 17:30
We're looking at houses in Auckland to buy and wonder if anyone has any thoughts on the following external claddings we've seen:

 

     

  1. Hardieboard
  2. Cedar
  3. Lockwood (pine maybe?)

 

We'll have a building inspection done of course, but I do wonder how effective they are given that they can't take the cladding off to see what's happening behind it. Any thoughts on the merits (or lack) of the above?

 

Bonus question - does anyone know if replacing a consented carport with a proper enclosed room would increase the coverage of the property (which is restricted by the district plan)? I'm aware it would need building consent.

 

Thanks in advance.

tweake
873 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3150230 19-Oct-2023 17:52
what you need to look at is if its rain screened or not. older houses have direct fix cladding that works on the nonsense idea that it keeps the water out. newer ones have rainscreen which allows leakage to drain out before it gets into the wall.

 

cedar and lockwoods is all about the look. color of the cedar or the all wood nature of lockwoods. also older lockwoods have no wall insulation, newer ones have some poly in them.

 
 
 
 

cunningdavid

59 posts

Master Geek


  #3150231 19-Oct-2023 18:04
Thank you, so would another way of saying that be that there should be a cavity in the wall?

PolicyGuy
1519 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3150234 19-Oct-2023 18:16
Older Lockwoods have solid pine walls & roofs about 75mm thick.
The outside walls are clad with an aluminium skin, usually anodised or powder-coated (not sure which) white. Ones built after about 1980 will have Pink Batts (R)(TM) between the solid cathedral roof timber and the roofing iron.

 

Unless they have been obviously badly mistreated / neglected, IMO they are unlikely to be in poor structural condition. I'm not a builder or building inspector, but I have lived in several and bought two Lockwood homes and haven't regretted it.

 

For their time, they were at the better-quality end of the market.



tweake
873 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3150236 19-Oct-2023 18:21
cunningdavid: Thank you, so would another way of saying that be that there should be a cavity in the wall?

 

yes, but not IN the wall (as thats where insulation goes) but on the outside. so its double layered, siding outside, house wrap on the inside with a gap between. usually at the bottom is a bug screen.

 

however i did forget about vertical pattern which is allowed to be direct fixed.

 

if your concerned about weather tightness you need to factor in things like overhangs and avoid internal guttering. imho things like internal guttering are a bigger issue that siding.

 

i have seen a place that had a deck on the upper floor that drained back into a drain that went down through the wall. ever time it rained, water came out around the doors/windows. the house still sold for a stupid amount of money. 

