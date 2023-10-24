Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNew shower over existing bath, surrounds and consents
rh2600

53 posts

Master Geek


#310491 24-Oct-2023 14:58
Send private message

I have an existing bath with standard aqualine walls, and am wanting to (replace bath) and add a shower over it.

 

From what I can tell, this would not require a consent - assuming I use a regular plastic surround on the walls.

 

However, I would prefer to tile all the walls in the bathroom, but this appears to require consent as would be regarded as a wet area (TBH, whilst tiled showers count at wet areas, its not clear to me that a shower over bath has walls that count at wet areas?). 

 

I see there are consent-free 'tileable' showers that include a tray and surround that can be tiled over, but nothing for shower over bath surrounds. 

 

My googling for specific consent requirements for shower over baths, and the ability to use a plastic surround and then tile over it has come up with nothing.

 

Does anyone have any experience/advice with shower over baths, tile-able surrounds, and consents?

Create new topic
mattwnz
20065 posts

Uber Geek


  #3151842 24-Oct-2023 16:07
Send private message

I would definately  speak to the council about that and make sure you get their response in writing. 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
Bung
6380 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3151846 24-Oct-2023 16:18
Send private message

The definition of a wet area shower is "is one where the floor of the 'wet area' or 'level-entry' shower is a continuation of the floor of the bathroom, rather than a separate raised shower tray or cubicle."

 

Your bath is a rather extreme shower tray.

 

You should confirm this with your council as they often have their own view.

mikeldub
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3161008 19-Nov-2023 01:28
Send private message

In a similar renovation project, consulting with a local building authority and a professional bathroom renovator was key. They can clarify consent requirements for tiling over a bath and suggest alternatives like waterproof panels that mimic tiles. It's important to get expert advice to ensure compliance with building codes and meet your aesthetic and functional needs.



sugarpie
55 posts

Master Geek


  #3162302 22-Nov-2023 07:29
Send private message

I also considered installing a shower, thinking it would be more practical. However, after some advice and weighing the benefits, I kept a bathtub. Bathtubs offer a relaxing and therapeutic experience and are great for families with kids. Also, a bathtub can enhance the bathroom's overall aesthetic, making it feel more like a spa retreat.

 

After much research, I chose a stone bathtub for its durability and elegant design. I found the perfect one at https://www.aquaticabath.co.uk/category/stone-bathtubs, the Aquatica Lullaby-Mini™ Graphite Black Freestanding Solid Surface Bathtub. Its compact, oval shape fit perfectly in my space, and its minimalist design added a contemporary touch to my bathroom. The stone retains heat well, making for longer, more enjoyable baths. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright