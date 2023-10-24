I have an existing bath with standard aqualine walls, and am wanting to (replace bath) and add a shower over it.

From what I can tell, this would not require a consent - assuming I use a regular plastic surround on the walls.

However, I would prefer to tile all the walls in the bathroom, but this appears to require consent as would be regarded as a wet area (TBH, whilst tiled showers count at wet areas, its not clear to me that a shower over bath has walls that count at wet areas?).

I see there are consent-free 'tileable' showers that include a tray and surround that can be tiled over, but nothing for shower over bath surrounds.

My googling for specific consent requirements for shower over baths, and the ability to use a plastic surround and then tile over it has come up with nothing.

Does anyone have any experience/advice with shower over baths, tile-able surrounds, and consents?