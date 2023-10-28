Hi everyone,

As summer starts ramping up in Auckland, we're looking to put in a new heat pump to keep us from roasting in the upcoming el niño summer.

A little background on our place in west Auckland, we've here been here for 3 years, the house is a 1960's build, insulated (wall & ceiling) but no heating devices other than an old fireplace which we dont really use. Floor area is approx 100m2, 2.4m ceilings (3 bedrooms with lounge & dining area) so not the largest house. The house has quite a few large single glazed windows facing the sea so winters are freezing and during the summer the sun beaming into the bedrooms/lounge turns it into a green house.

We've had three HVAC suppliers through to provide some pricing and so far the choices seem to be between Panasonic and Mitsubishi models. All three have calculated an approx 10kW load so have recommended 12kW and up systems. Front running offers so far seem to be the following:

Panasonic SU-140PE3E5 HZ - 16kW heating, 14kW cooling (inc WiFi, 7 outlets, r0.6 ducting (asking them to increase to R1.0)) - approx. 12k



Mitsubishi PEA-M125GAA - 14kW heating, 12kW cooling (inc WiFi, 7 outlets, r0.6 ducting (asking them to increase to R1.0)) - approx. 13k

From all my research it seems like to following points seem to stand out.



Panasonic:

lots of reviews spread across good and bad experiences

Decent ability to turn down to a lower/higher kw for heating and cooling (range of 3.3kW-18kW heating for the 14kW model) and three fan speeds

louder at the max fan speed (51dBA at the high fan setting while outputting a max of 1002 l/s)

The outdoor unit is nosier (rated at 54dBA (Mitsi at 52))

Wifi app is reportedly not as good as the Mitsi

Mitsubishi:



Cant quite turn down to as low as the Panasonic (range of 5kW-16kW heating for the 14kW model), only has 2 fan speeds, high and low (no auto) which could mean its constantly blowing air. outlined here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=272078

Seems quieter at the high/low fan speed range (42-45dBA) although there are the odd reviews saying its extremely loud https://www.productreview.com.au/listings/mitsubishi-pea-m100125140gaa

Maintains a 1000 l/s flow at high fan speed

App supposed to be quite good.

not as grunty as the panasonic which may be a factor with lots of windows in the house (and to be honest id like to just be able to blast it on the cold/hot setting to very quickly cool/heat down the place )

None of the quotes offer zoning or fresh air (we don't feel like its needed (no condensation issues and its a small flat house) and are trying to keep the cost down but we may ask for a damper to be added so that we can separate the lounge from the bedrooms)

I guess im trying to understand whether the small technical details really translate into real world annoyances (i.e fan speed and noise) or whether im just stuck in analysis paralysis over-anylysing the spec sheets for these units. Would be awesome to get some feedback from anyone who has been through this before.

thanks !