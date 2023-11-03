I have a friend who’s future depends on a number of home renovation projects she is currently undertaking. She is careful and so far she has been fortunate with tradies and contractors and she does everything she can to avoid the bad ones, but she lies awake at night worrying about the consequences if she gets it wrong. The constant items on Fair Go and in the media about rogue operators ripping off private people for thousands of dollars that can’t be recovered are not very reassuring.

Although I am not directly affected by this, I am interested on my friend’s behalf and I am perplexed by the apparent inability of our justice system to do anything about it. From the media stories most of the victims seem unable to recover their losses even when they have legal judgements in their favour. At the same time, contractors seem to insist on thousands of dollars up front before they will even look at a job. To my inexpert eye this seems like a huge power imbalance. If you want anything done, you have to hand tons of money to someone in advance and you just have to trust that they are honest and capable. And if they aren’t, there is very little you can do to get your money back and the bad guys seem to be able to carry on with impunity with little fear of meaningful consequences.

How can this be? Why are such things not taken seriously by the authorities? What protection, if any, do customers have? Apparently Master Builders membership is also no guarantee. Is this really as bad as it seems? Is there any kind of insurance available for this kind of thing? Why should anyone be compelled to hand over their life’s savings to a stranger just on the strength of a promise? Do the contractors have it all their own way?