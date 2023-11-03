Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Problem of dishonest contractors
#310582 3-Nov-2023 10:55
I have a friend who’s future depends on a number of home renovation projects she is currently undertaking. She is careful and so far she has been fortunate with tradies and contractors and she does everything she can to avoid the bad ones, but she lies awake at night worrying about the consequences if she gets it wrong. The constant items on Fair Go and in the media about rogue operators ripping off private people for thousands of dollars that can’t be recovered are not very reassuring.

 

Although I am not directly affected by this, I am interested on my friend’s behalf and I am perplexed by the apparent inability of our justice system to do anything about it. From the media stories most of the victims seem unable to recover their losses even when they have legal judgements in their favour. At the same time, contractors seem to insist on thousands of dollars up front before they will even look at a job. To my inexpert eye this seems like a huge power imbalance. If you want anything done, you have to hand tons of money to someone in advance and you just have to trust that they are honest and capable. And if they aren’t, there is very little you can do to get your money back and the bad guys seem to be able to carry on with impunity with little fear of meaningful consequences. 

 

How can this be? Why are such things not taken seriously by the authorities? What protection, if any, do customers have? Apparently Master Builders membership is also no guarantee. Is this really as bad as it seems? Is there any kind of insurance available for this kind of thing? Why should anyone be compelled to hand over their life’s savings to a stranger just on the strength of a promise? Do the contractors have it all their own way? 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

  #3155330 3-Nov-2023 11:15
We have had quite an unfortunate run of trades people over the years and ended up on TV as a result with Fair Go. 

 

I don't doubt there are honest, hard working trades people who a good job and charge reasonably for it, but they seem hard to find. It doesn't help that 5 plumbers will give you 5 different reasons for the same issue occurring, which can be confusing and leave you with a lack of confidence in which one is correct or if you get it wrong that there could be serious issues.  It feels like right now, trades people are using inflation as a reason for charging stupid money for things.  

 

Builders Crack will give you a reasonable visibility of well reviewed tradies, though it's far from complete. Referral from the paint supplier of painters they recommend is another similar way of ensuring those trades people are usually going to be OK. I've found recommendations from friends and family to have fairly mixed results, as everyone has a different expectation.  

 

Membership to a professional body for that trade, master plumbers etc, are useful, though no guarantee. 

 

Most tradie disputes as we have learned the hard way are covered under civil matters and the police have neither the inclination, legal recourse or resources to chase things like this. It takes pretty flagrant offending to garner their attention. In our experience with a paver, it was ONLY the fact he booked two appointments at the same time to do work, that pushed it over the line to fraud, despite having fleeced people over over 100K. 

 

 

