Hi Teams,

Thinking to get solar system installed for our home and would like to get your opinions on solar system choices.

I got a quote that a 8.82kw system for $35k+ inc gst (Auckland based). It comes with an Aplha Ess G3 5kw hybird inverter with 10.1kw battery, 21 x REC410TP5.

From the research I did, the Alpha ESS tech is quite promising but bit lack of quality/warranty/after sale support.

What brand would you go if looking for a solar system that has hybird inverter with battery?

Cheers