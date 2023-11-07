I bought a Reclaim heat pump hot water system (https://reclaimenergy.co.nz/home-hot-water-heat-pump/) about a year ago as part of my home de-gasification programme - the Infinity it replaced was the last gas appliance and I had the gas disconnected once the heat pump system was in. That saved about $50/month in connection fees.

The economic pay-back is probably past my occupancy, I'll most likely be off to a Rest Home or the crematorium before it has paid for itself, but that's not why I bought it: the justification was reducing my carbon footprint. I reckon that's better for my grandchildren than leaving them a larger monetary inheritance.

It's right outside my bedroom window and I can only just hear it if the window is open, so it's pretty quiet.

Their brochure says "Average noise level 37db = whisper quiet"