Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHot Water System. Gas v Heatpump
andysh

203 posts

Master Geek


#310624 7-Nov-2023 12:42
Send private message quote this post

Hey all,

 

 

 

The Gas unit has finally kicked the can after 25 years so it is time to replace it. With the rest of the house (bar cooking - which we are happy to change to induction) now on electric, including an electric car, we are thinking of moving to heatpump hot water. My biggest concern is noise, as the current hot water unit is outside the ensuite and the neighbours aren't very happy with our 14kw Panasonic (I know!!) ducted heatpump also. We are in Auckland so cold temps shouldn't be an issue.

 

 

 

Has anyone got any thoughts on heatpump hot water, anything to look out for / brands that are worth it? Or shall we stick to gas?

 

 

 

Cheers!




Referrals:

 

Tesla: https://ts.la/andrew897313

 

Sharesies: https://sharesies.com/r/XRGS77 

Create new topic
BlargHonk
67 posts

Master Geek


  #3156950 7-Nov-2023 13:36
Send private message quote this post

I would be interested to see if anyone here has done the calcs on how long it would take a Heat Pump HWC to pay for the increase in cost vs a standard electric HWC?

 
 
 
 

Protect your online activity with NordVPN (affiliate link).
PolicyGuy
1527 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3156965 7-Nov-2023 14:05
Send private message quote this post

I bought a Reclaim heat pump hot water system (https://reclaimenergy.co.nz/home-hot-water-heat-pump/) about a year ago as part of my home de-gasification programme - the Infinity it replaced was the last gas appliance and I had the gas disconnected once the heat pump system was in. That saved about $50/month in connection fees.

 

The economic pay-back is probably past my occupancy, I'll most likely be off to a Rest Home or the crematorium before it has paid for itself, but that's not why I bought it: the justification was reducing my carbon footprint. I reckon that's better for my grandchildren than leaving them a larger monetary inheritance.

 

 

 

It's right outside my bedroom window and I can only just hear it if the window is open, so it's pretty quiet.
Their brochure says "Average noise level 37db = whisper quiet"

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 