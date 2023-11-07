Hey all,
The Gas unit has finally kicked the can after 25 years so it is time to replace it. With the rest of the house (bar cooking - which we are happy to change to induction) now on electric, including an electric car, we are thinking of moving to heatpump hot water. My biggest concern is noise, as the current hot water unit is outside the ensuite and the neighbours aren't very happy with our 14kw Panasonic (I know!!) ducted heatpump also. We are in Auckland so cold temps shouldn't be an issue.
Has anyone got any thoughts on heatpump hot water, anything to look out for / brands that are worth it? Or shall we stick to gas?
Cheers!