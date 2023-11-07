Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How do I remove this deadbolt?!
jonathan18

#310631 7-Nov-2023 18:07
So I'm struggling to work out how to remove a deadbolt on our front door, so hoped for some advice.

 

It's an old Faultless deadbolt to which we've never had the keys; I'd like to remove it to replace with a smart deadbolt.

 

It has no visible screws, but has (or had!) two small bulges on the inside; in thinking these were caps hiding screws underneath, and in trying to remove them I managed to somehow pop one INTO the hole (how it fits in there is beyond me!) so I can't even see what's at the bottom. The other one is much more resistant to removal, and I'd rather not risk creating more problems without having some idea of what I'm doing!

 

Will it be that these are indeed just caps covering screws at the base of the hole? (From what I can tell the holes are smooth-edged, and no wider than the opening, which makes me think they're not just entry points to remove the wider cap.) And, if so, I assume I somehow will need to remove the cap from the hole - outside of removing the door, how can I do this?!

 

Any ideas are appreciated.

 

 

 

tweake
  #3157098 7-Nov-2023 18:12
got some pics of both sides?

 

i would suspect the inside half has a clip around the edge which will pop the cover off. look for a small hole or gap.

 
 
 
 

pih

pih
  #3157124 7-Nov-2023 21:47
Locks don't have screws accessible on the outside, for obvious reason, so those are definitely not "caps" but may actually be the pan heads of screws or barrel nuts which are fastened from the inside, and hold the outside casing against the door. My guess is that these two screws are all that's holding the lock to the door.

 

If that's the case then it seems like your "Faultless" isn't really living up to its name: you can probably take a punch to the other one and you may just find that once that's punched in the whole lock mechanism falls apart.

Bung
  #3157127 7-Nov-2023 21:57
Some Schlage have similar looking caps that are pressed into the Philips or socket head screws. You have to prise the caps out before you can undo the screws.



pih

pih
  #3157137 7-Nov-2023 22:15
Sorry, rereading I see you said the image was of the inside, not the outside. Still, the punch trick might work. Someone marked my reply as the answer, not sure if that was the OP but it would be good to know if that worked.

