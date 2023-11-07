jonathan18

So I'm struggling to work out how to remove a deadbolt on our front door, so hoped for some advice.

It's an old Faultless deadbolt to which we've never had the keys; I'd like to remove it to replace with a smart deadbolt.

It has no visible screws, but has (or had!) two small bulges on the inside; in thinking these were caps hiding screws underneath, and in trying to remove them I managed to somehow pop one INTO the hole (how it fits in there is beyond me!) so I can't even see what's at the bottom. The other one is much more resistant to removal, and I'd rather not risk creating more problems without having some idea of what I'm doing!

Will it be that these are indeed just caps covering screws at the base of the hole? (From what I can tell the holes are smooth-edged, and no wider than the opening, which makes me think they're not just entry points to remove the wider cap.) And, if so, I assume I somehow will need to remove the cap from the hole - outside of removing the door, how can I do this?!

Any ideas are appreciated.