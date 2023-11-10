Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNoise Suppression Capacitor
aucklander

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310663 10-Nov-2023 13:34
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

I have older style Black & Decker router which trips the RCD. I opened the line filter enclosure on the power cord and by the looks of it it appears the capacitor is blown? I cannot find exact replacement so I am looking to replace with a made-up assembly but I have issues in sourcing those individual capacitors as well...

 

 

 

 

 

I can get 2 capacitors 0.1microF each and use in series to give me the 0.05uF (for the Cx capacitor in the schematic). All for $6, so no issues there.

 

https://snw.nz/products/2-x-wima-mkp10-0-1uf-0-1%C2%B5f-100nf-630v-5-capacitor-ep046?_pos=1&_sid=c0d4889f2&_ss=r

 

 

 

 

But I cannot get the 2500pF (2.5nF) capacitors... any ideas please? I am after a solution where I can pick them ASAP, or this weekend.

 

Many thanks in advance.

 

         

 

 

Create new topic
Dynamic
3564 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158027 10-Nov-2023 13:38
Send private message quote this post

I'm not answering your specific question, but wonder if an old-school isolating transformer may work around the problem until you can get the components?

 

This sort of thing:  ISOLATING TRANSFORMER | Trade Me Marketplace




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
aucklander

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3158041 10-Nov-2023 14:14
Send private message quote this post

those capacitors, from what I understand, also protect the motor (specifically the brushes). Without the capacitor there is way more sparks at the brushes, which will damage the motor quicker. They are not only to prevent electrical interference getting pushed back (up the power line). The explanation about the sparks, which I found on a woodworking forum, made sense to me as it explained what is happening everytime a brush disconnects then re-connects to the rotor...

aucklander

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3158043 10-Nov-2023 14:19
Send private message quote this post

I wonder if something like this would work as a replacement for the complete assembly on the power cord?

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/240v-ac-emi-filter/p/MS4001?pos=3&queryId=2a1ce3ba74b8b258929878f8afeb2169&sort=relevance&searchText=emi

 

 

 

 



tweake
984 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3158078 10-Nov-2023 15:29
Send private message quote this post

aucklander:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I can get 2 capacitors 0.1microF each and use in series to give me the 0.05uF (for the Cx capacitor in the schematic). All for $6, so no issues there.

 

https://snw.nz/products/2-x-wima-mkp10-0-1uf-0-1%C2%B5f-100nf-630v-5-capacitor-ep046?_pos=1&_sid=c0d4889f2&_ss=r

 

 

 

But I cannot get the 2500pF (2.5nF) capacitors... any ideas please? I am after a solution where I can pick them ASAP, or this weekend.

 

Many thanks in advance.

 

 

the 2x 0.1uf caps look to be general purpose. your better off with the proper class caps. jacar has some 47uf x class caps.

 

the 2.5nf y class is looking a little trickier and they are the more critical ones.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 