aucklander:

Hi all,

I have older style Black & Decker router which trips the RCD. I opened the line filter enclosure on the power cord and by the looks of it it appears the capacitor is blown? I cannot find exact replacement so I am looking to replace with a made-up assembly but I have issues in sourcing those individual capacitors as well...

I can get 2 capacitors 0.1microF each and use in series to give me the 0.05uF (for the Cx capacitor in the schematic). All for $6, so no issues there.

https://snw.nz/products/2-x-wima-mkp10-0-1uf-0-1%C2%B5f-100nf-630v-5-capacitor-ep046?_pos=1&_sid=c0d4889f2&_ss=r

But I cannot get the 2500pF (2.5nF) capacitors... any ideas please? I am after a solution where I can pick them ASAP, or this weekend.

Many thanks in advance.