itxtme: It is quite common for building report companies or buyers who are in the know to check LIMs for consents versus original building plans and flag them as potential issues. I have heard of cases where a buyer who has a "subject to" offer will subtract approximately what you have been quoted (or more) for unconsented shower work stating they need to cover themselves for full replacement. Also as soon as they state it to an agent, every other buyer has to be told, which ultimately scares buyers off.

I would do this, but with a tiled shower that has been replaced, you wouldn't necessarily know if it was the original or a new one, or what work had been done to it, if it was a like for like replacement. eg The LIM may show it has a tiled shower, and it still has a tiled shower.

IMO it depends what the real estate market is like. During the last few years many weren't even getting building inspections done because there was so much FOMO in the market and sellers often had multiple offers they could choose from, so would often go for one that isn't conditional upon a building report etc. Or the buyer would get it inspected before they make an offer. So if someone was being picky with that sort of thing, they seller wouldn't sell it to them. IMO if you are buying an older house, you have to expect that you are going to need to spend quite a bit on it in the coming years.