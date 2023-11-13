We had someone come in to quote for basically ripping out our 1200x900 Frameless Tile shower and redo the waterproofing, the tile base, and tiles the walls inside the shower.
That includes Removal of the old tiles, supply of a marmox shower base, waterproofing, tiling, and putting the glass walls and door back in.
Price for repair work $7995.00 INC GST.
That excludes the cost of tiles.
Does anyone here with some knowledge of such things, know if this is reasonable? A prior quote some months ago excluding the marmox tray as they do it differently (not sure what that means?) Came in at 4K excl tiles.