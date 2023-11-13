Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
networkn

Networkn
#310688 13-Nov-2023 12:07
We had someone come in to quote for basically ripping out our 1200x900 Frameless Tile shower and redo the waterproofing, the tile base, and tiles the walls inside the shower. 

 

That includes Removal of the old tiles, supply of a marmox shower base, waterproofing, tiling, and putting the glass walls and door back in.

 

Price for repair work $7995.00 INC GST.

 

That excludes the cost of tiles.

 

 

 

Does anyone here with some knowledge of such things, know if this is reasonable? A prior quote some months ago excluding the marmox tray as they do it differently (not sure what that means?) Came in at 4K excl tiles. 

 

 

 

 

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
  #3158979 13-Nov-2023 12:22
I know waterproofing isn't cheap and usually needs to be done by a licensed pro to keep the council happy. My folks were quoted $40k to redo their entire bathroom and good chunk of that was just the waterproofing side of things.

 

 




Tockly
  #3158981 13-Nov-2023 12:25
That seems about right. The water proofing etc is expensive and you want it done right.

We had two quotes for our bathroom and ended up going with the more expensive one, as we got a dodgy feeling from the lower one. They came across as a bit uninterested. And when dealing with anything water... well you don't want to cheap out as it'll cost you in the long run.

 

 




 

timmmay
  #3159074 13-Nov-2023 13:35
Make sure they have the proper council inspections done at the right time, when we had ours done the firm who are a reputable Wellington firm just didn't bother. You should take photos at every stage of the process.



networkn

Networkn
  #3159076 13-Nov-2023 13:40
timmmay:

 

Make sure they have the proper council inspections done at the right time, when we had ours done the firm who are a reputable Wellington firm just didn't bother. You should take photos at every stage of the process.

 

 

There is no requirement for consent on replacing the shower with a like for like shower, as I understand it. No mention of it from any of the insurers, plumbers, bathroom reno people or leak specialists that have been here since March.

 

We didn't require one for the original renovation either if I recall correctly. 

 

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3159081 13-Nov-2023 13:51
networkn:

 

DA prior quote some months ago excluding the marmox tray as they do it differently (not sure what that means?) Came in at 4K excl tiles. 

 

 

The Marmox tray just provides a slope for the tiler to tile over. Some tilers prefer to create this themselves.

 

You're still relying on the waterproofing to keep the surrounding area dry. You can also get stainless steel tile over trays which have raised edges so you're not relying exclusively on the waterproofing, but they are expensive. From memory, we were quoted around $2,000 just for a custom tray.

reven
  #3159082 13-Nov-2023 13:56
+1 for sounds about right. I had my bathrooms done a few years ago, for in the ballpark, slightly cheaper, but a few years ago.

itxtme
  #3159084 13-Nov-2023 14:05
networkn:

 

There is no requirement for consent on replacing the shower with a like for like shower, as I understand it. No mention of it from any of the insurers, plumbers, bathroom reno people or leak specialists that have been here since March.

 

We didn't require one for the original renovation either if I recall correctly. 

 

 

Call the council and check - it is my understanding membranes must be checked even as a replacement.  Just ask to talk to the Consent team.  Otherwise you will be left holding the bag if there is a product failure, or when you come to sell.

 

It is quite common for building report companies or buyers who are in the know to check LIMs for consents versus original building plans and flag them as potential issues.  I have heard of cases where a buyer who has a "subject to" offer will subtract approximately what you have been quoted (or more) for unconsented shower work stating they need to cover themselves for full replacement.  Also as soon as they state it to an agent, every other buyer has to be told, which ultimately scares buyers off.

 

Its painful to pay for at the time, but you cant get a do-over as Timmmay has stated.



Bung
  #3159086 13-Nov-2023 14:16
Does the shower have an upstanding around the base or is it level with floor (ie a wet area shower)?

 

Ak council 

 

"You will need a building consent to:

 

  • install a tiled wet area shower - as it involves critical building work that is not sanitary plumbing, such as carpentry and installing waterproof membranes"

 

 

A few years ago my sister's partner was working with some guys who didn't normally do domestic work renovating the bosses apartment. They didn't get the tiled area inspected and it had to be redone. One thing they'd omitted was to put a reinforcing angle up the wall in the corner before tiling.

duckDecoy
  #3159089 13-Nov-2023 14:24
Off topic but I thought i'd mention it.  There is a building inspector on tik tok who knows about this stuff (I know zero) and he always says make sure they put a 'bond breaker' between the junction of the floor and the wall when waterproofing.   He says its the most common point of failure.  From a quick google it seems to be something that stops any movement between that junction from stressing the waterproofing membrane and making a hole or failure.   Perhaps something to check with the tradie when they're installing.

networkn

Networkn
  #3159094 13-Nov-2023 14:32
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

networkn:

 

DA prior quote some months ago excluding the marmox tray as they do it differently (not sure what that means?) Came in at 4K excl tiles. 

 

 

The Marmox tray just provides a slope for the tiler to tile over. Some tilers prefer to create this themselves.

 

You're still relying on the waterproofing to keep the surrounding area dry. You can also get stainless steel tile over trays which have raised edges so you're not relying exclusively on the waterproofing, but they are expensive. From memory, we were quoted around $2,000 just for a custom tray.

 

 

Our current shower setup has a lip around the border. It has a name they use but I can't recall what it is. The Glass sits on top of that.

networkn

Networkn
30520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159099 13-Nov-2023 14:44
Send private message quote this post

https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/building-and-consents/building-renovation-projects/Pages/kitchen-bathroom-home-renovations.aspx#:~:text=You%20don't%20need%20a,within%20an%20existing%20home%20bathroom

 

 

mattwnz
  #3159104 13-Nov-2023 15:01
itxtme:

 

 

 

It is quite common for building report companies or buyers who are in the know to check LIMs for consents versus original building plans and flag them as potential issues.  I have heard of cases where a buyer who has a "subject to" offer will subtract approximately what you have been quoted (or more) for unconsented shower work stating they need to cover themselves for full replacement.  Also as soon as they state it to an agent, every other buyer has to be told, which ultimately scares buyers off.

 

 

 

 

I would do this, but with a tiled shower that has been replaced, you wouldn't necessarily know if it was the original or a new one, or what work had been done to it, if it was a like for like replacement. eg The LIM may show it has a tiled shower, and it still has a tiled shower.

 

IMO it depends what the real estate market is like. During the last few years many weren't even getting building inspections done because there was so much FOMO in the market and sellers often had multiple offers they could choose from, so would often go for one that isn't conditional upon a building report etc. Or the buyer would get it inspected before they make an offer. So if someone was being picky with that sort of thing, they seller wouldn't sell it to them. IMO if you are buying an older house, you have to expect that you are going to need to spend quite a bit on it in the coming years.

mattwnz
  #3159107 13-Nov-2023 15:05
networkn:

 

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

 

 

The Marmox tray just provides a slope for the tiler to tile over. Some tilers prefer to create this themselves.

 

You're still relying on the waterproofing to keep the surrounding area dry. You can also get stainless steel tile over trays which have raised edges so you're not relying exclusively on the waterproofing, but they are expensive. From memory, we were quoted around $2,000 just for a custom tray.

 

 

Our current shower setup has a lip around the border. It has a name they use but I can't recall what it is. The Glass sits on top of that.

 

 

 

 

Shower Threshold? Our tiled shower is actually on a fiberglass base that is recessed into the concrete which comes in a range of sizes. So if it does leak through the tiles, it is still contained with the base, and that base also extends partway up the walls, with the membrane lapping over it. But I dislike titled showers, and all that grout,  and would go for an acrylic one next time. 

networkn

Networkn
  #3159109 13-Nov-2023 15:15
Currently we have something similar to this: 

 

 

 

https://www.mico.co.nz/bathroom/shower-enclosures-components/shower-trays/profinish-3-sided-hobbed-centre-waste-tray-900-x-900mm-t4963?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAjMKqBhCgARIsAPDgWlzvd8KKkf3M2JMrGbzxKAWOQhIAjbXtICnGtnlb1GCX3UWnq1FIL94aAlUVEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3159110 13-Nov-2023 15:20
networkn:

 

Our current shower setup has a lip around the border. It has a name they use but I can't recall what it is. The Glass sits on top of that.

 

 

Hob.

