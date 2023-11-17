Decided I want to improve home security.
Mirror window film Can you see through it if you look closely? Does it really let enough light through, any thoughts on having it making it seem like you have something to hide? even if I lock garden tools in cabinet still looks like I am hiding something. Don't want garage to be too dark as no power easier to block out whole window.
Garage roller door has the two rods that turn and push / pull onto the sides to lock it. Was thinking of drilling a hole in one end for a padlock have also seen anchor plates that bolt to concrete but not paying $300 for a $15 bracket https://www.nzhardware.co.nz/category/4575-roller-door-locks
Thinking of home alarm for visual deterrent and possible insurance savings.
Also thinking of a discreet motion camera. Would be indoors facing driveway. Don't want one that runs on wifi. Just not a cheap nonbrand Chinese one as I don't trust it being left connected to mains/usb 24/7