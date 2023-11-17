No matter what you do, if they wan't to get in, they will get in. The best you can do is increase the perception of difficulty and chance of being discovered/caught.

Alarm - yes, but only if it is monitored or someone is going to respond, otherwise it is just noise that pisses off teh neighbors

Security cameras - yes, adds to deterrence and risk of capture. Plenty of decent wired systems around (eg Reolink)

Deadlocking doors - yes, but balanced between your own use of the house. A bit of a subjective thing as to what you consider reasonable. I would hate to be looking for keys or combinations for a garage door that I open 6 times a day.

Tinting windows - making it hard to see in could go both ways. You have something to hide, or they can't see anything and move on. I prefer not to showroom the stuff I have so would think the tinting is a good idea. Depends on the tint as to what light you end up with, there will always be some reduction.

Deadlocking windows is another idea or adding security stays (glass is still easy to smash though)

Get a big dog.