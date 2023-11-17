Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Security advice wanted
#310731 17-Nov-2023 10:30
Decided I want to improve home security.

 

Mirror window film Can you see through it if you look closely? Does it really let enough light through, any thoughts on having it making it seem like you have something to hide? even if I lock garden tools in cabinet still looks like I am hiding something. Don't want garage to be too dark as no power easier to block out whole window. 

 

 

 

Garage roller door has the two rods that turn and push / pull onto the sides to lock it. Was thinking of drilling a hole in one end for a padlock have also seen anchor plates that bolt to concrete but not paying $300 for a $15 bracket https://www.nzhardware.co.nz/category/4575-roller-door-locks

 

 

 

Thinking of home alarm for visual deterrent and possible insurance savings.

 

  

 

Also thinking of a discreet motion camera. Would be indoors facing driveway. Don't want one that runs on wifi. Just not a cheap nonbrand Chinese one as I don't trust it being left connected to mains/usb 24/7

  #3160497 17-Nov-2023 12:20
No matter what you do, if they wan't to get in, they will get in.  The best you can do is increase the perception of difficulty and chance of being discovered/caught.  

 

Alarm - yes, but only if it is monitored or someone is going to respond, otherwise it is just noise that pisses off teh neighbors

 

Security cameras - yes, adds to deterrence and risk of capture. Plenty of decent wired systems around (eg Reolink)

 

Deadlocking doors - yes, but balanced between your own use of the house. A bit of a subjective thing as to what you consider reasonable.  I would hate to be looking for keys or combinations for a garage door that I open 6 times a day. 

 

Tinting windows - making it hard to see in could go both ways.  You have something to hide, or they can't see anything and move on.  I prefer not to showroom the stuff I have so would think the tinting is a good idea.  Depends on the tint as to what light you end up with, there will always be some reduction.    

 

Deadlocking windows is another idea or adding security stays (glass is still easy to smash though)  

 

Get a big dog.     

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #3160575 17-Nov-2023 14:46
Having cameras indoors shooting through glass works okay during the day, but at night if the cameras have infrared the reflections mean you can't see anything. Better to get out to cameras if you want video from outdoors.

  #3160616 17-Nov-2023 15:19
garage roller door, if you hit them hard enough they pop out of the track. its like deadbolts on a glass door, not much point having good locks if they can just kick the glass in.

 

a big thing is having the areas in sight of neighbors and the road. things like bushes against the house are great for thieves to hide in while the check out the house. also tinted/mirror glass, once they are in no one can see them. the more "private" the house is the easier it is for thieves. 

 

 



  #3160664 17-Nov-2023 17:31
Tinted/mirror glass is only helpful during the day. At night any lights inside completely negate any reduced visibility. So it might be wise to also invest in good curtains or blinds if you don't have them.

