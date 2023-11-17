Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Campervan - Leaking water filter
boland

545 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310736 17-Nov-2023 20:14
Send private message

My family is currently traveling in our campervan and reported some leakage near the main water tank. See photo below. It looks like a water filter to me. 
As all RV mechanics are booked out until the end of times, and it's weekend, I'd like to try to fix it myself, as they will be traveling past our house this weekend. 

 

First step is to figure out what exactly it is, based on my research it's a water / sediment filter, and it's either dirty, it is cracked, or the o-ring has worn out. As it's ~6 years old, I guess that's the case, so a replacement seems the most easy fix.

 

Where would I be able to buy a replacement as I don't know what to search for? And are there different sizes?

 

I'm pretty handy, but without seeing the actual thing, it's hard to investigate.

 

traderstu
329 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3160698 17-Nov-2023 20:37
Send private message

Looks like it's a Whale Smartflo 12mm water pump strainer AK1320  These guys are out of stock but at least you know what you are looking for.

 
 
 
 

traderstu
329 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3160699 17-Nov-2023 20:44
Send private message

You might find something similar that will do the same job.  But as you say, it could be something simple like a damaged o-ring in which case a trip to an engineers supplies shop might be in order.

shk292
2835 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3160700 17-Nov-2023 20:46
Send private message

Burnsco are quite good for campervan stuff and are usually well stocked.  May not have exactly the same item, but it's a water filter



boland

545 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3160702 17-Nov-2023 20:57
Send private message

Thanks all!!! That helped.

johno1234
2715 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160756 18-Nov-2023 08:23
Send private message

Says “open” on it. Twist it off, clean and inspect/replace the o ring.

djtOtago
1136 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160777 18-Nov-2023 09:18
Send private message

It may just be the angle the photo was taken, but it doesn't look like the filter cartridge is in it.

