Hi, I've tried searching this question but can seem to find an answer.

I'll looking into solar and thinking of installing some panels and battery storage, this is partly to save on my power bill and to have backup during power outages. The complication is my property has a 3 phase connection to a farm shed about 200m away from the house, I hardly use the 3 phase, but I don't want to lose it either as it's not costing me anything extra....low user rate of 60cents/day. The house only has a single phase connection which is metered as part of the 3 phase supply to the shed.

If I put in a solar system and want to export electricity (which I don't want to), I need a new export meter and being 3 phase this is an added complication I don't want to deal with. I want the solar at my house as it gets much more sun than the shed, and I don't want the unit 200m away from my wi-fi....so this would end up being a single phase supply back to a 3 phase export meter.

My question is, is it easy/common to have grid-tied solar with battery storage and no export to the grid, and which units allow you to do this?