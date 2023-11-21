I haven't played with photogrammetry for a while.

I've just tried the Kiri app (free from Google App Store, contains in-app purchases). You take up to 70 photos of your object from many different angles and positions. Then you upload the photos to their Cloud server, which crunches the numbers and after a few minutes, and you can review it and send a link to your email account. You can then download the results in a zip file. You would then almost certainly need to load it into a mesh editor (e.g. Meshmixer -- free, Windows platform), clean it up (which may take some time), and save it as a .STL for slicing and 3d printing.

Screenshot from Meshmixer...