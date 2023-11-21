If you're not wanting the fan to be tied to the lights, and the switches are PDL 600 series or Iconic, PDL have timer modules that work well for fans. The 600 series timer supports both press once to turn on for a set amount of time as well as press once to turn on, then again to run for a set amount of time before turning off. The Iconic modules look to only support press to turn on for a set amount of time, but also support Zigbee or Bluetooth control from their app if you're into that kind of thing.

We used to have one of those fan timers designed for tying into the light switch to run the fan while the lights are on (after a delay) then keep the fan on for a period after the lights were turned off. But in out case we didn't have it tied into the lights, so it was just its own switch. It had no way to turn the fan off immediately (and after quite a few years we did have a couple of occasions where it got stuck and we had to toggle the breaker to get the fan to shut off). We eventually replaced it with the PDL 600 series timer, which we haven't had any issues with (and has the advantage that the fan can be turned off immediately by just pressing the button again).