Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBathroom fan run on timer?
mb82

223 posts

Master Geek


#310787 21-Nov-2023 22:05
Send private message

I have a 3 in 1 bathroom fan/light/heatlamp combo with 3 seperate switches on the one switch plate. I want to make it so the fan runs on after turning the switch off. Has anyone done this? I know there are fan timers but trying to understand how they work as I read they have to be connected to the light?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Dingbatt
6740 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3162291 22-Nov-2023 06:17
Send private message

My understanding (not a sparky) is that the heat lamp portion is to be wired so it will only be powered if the fan is running. This is to prevent overheating of the fitting.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Goosey
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3162296 22-Nov-2023 06:46
Send private message

I’ve seen a light / fan switch combo with a button that has a selectable off timer (I think it was 3 pre sets).

 

”HRV” were installing them with their bathroom fan solutions.

 

I see “Manrose” make a fixed 7minute run on timer (it’s installed inline with the fan wiring by the looks of it).

 

 

 

im sure there’s something out there off the shelf….

 

if you google “bathroom fan timer switch nz”, you will see a lot of options including one further down the page for an “intelli switch”, which is what I think I was talking about in the second line above.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MadEngineer
4235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3162305 22-Nov-2023 07:36
Send private message

I installed one in our bathroom but wired it to the light. The fan then comes on and stays on after the light has been on for a length of time which helps to keep it ventilated.

It’s now our rental and it means fan use is not optional.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



huckster
836 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162372 22-Nov-2023 11:41
Send private message

If the fan is on a separate switch from the others, the Shelly are having a black Friday sale and one of their little units could be wired on that switch in the wall to turn off after X minutes 

 

If it's linked to the heater and fan must be on when heater on etc. then that's another ball game.

MadEngineer
4235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3162457 22-Nov-2023 16:15
Send private message

Dingbatt:

My understanding (not a sparky) is that the heat lamp portion is to be wired so it will only be powered if the fan is running. This is to prevent overheating of the fitting.



That depends on the heat source itself. If required then the unit should already be set this way.

It’s a simple install for a sparky to do. Depending on the module chosen - some can be wired in different ways depending on the application - it gets wired such that it will apply power to the fan. If there’s something else that can turn on the fan - be it the manual switch or a safety feature for the heat function then the fan still gets power - even if it ends up being from all three at once.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

raytaylor
4006 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3162566 22-Nov-2023 18:53
Send private message

We replaced our unit with a light / fan fixture thats individually switched. 

 

Then put a bypass in for the fan so if you dont turn it on, a temperature switch with its probe clamped to the shower tap hot pipe turns on the fan automatically if you run the hot water.   

 

It turns off again when the pipe cools down. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

Aaron2222
214 posts

Master Geek


  #3162606 22-Nov-2023 23:23
Send private message

If you're not wanting the fan to be tied to the lights, and the switches are PDL 600 series or Iconic, PDL have timer modules that work well for fans. The 600 series timer supports both press once to turn on for a set amount of time as well as press once to turn on, then again to run for a set amount of time before turning off. The Iconic modules look to only support press to turn on for a set amount of time, but also support Zigbee or Bluetooth control from their app if you're into that kind of thing.

 

We used to have one of those fan timers designed for tying into the light switch to run the fan while the lights are on (after a delay) then keep the fan on for a period after the lights were turned off. But in out case we didn't have it tied into the lights, so it was just its own switch. It had no way to turn the fan off immediately (and after quite a few years we did have a couple of occasions where it got stuck and we had to toggle the breaker to get the fan to shut off). We eventually replaced it with the PDL 600 series timer, which we haven't had any issues with (and has the advantage that the fan can be turned off immediately by just pressing the button again).



Daynger
422 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3163020 23-Nov-2023 19:51
Send private message

Talk to your electrician.

 

Its pretty simple though as long as there is a neutral at the switch.

 

Manrose 2444, you can adjust the start and run on times, pretty simple unit and not very expensive.

 

 

hsvhel
1222 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3163055 23-Nov-2023 21:37
Send private message

I have a manrose unit that run on time is dictated by over all time “on” before switching the fan off
Works well
Independent from the lights in the bathroom




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

Frank Energy

 

Get a power credit on sign up

mb82

223 posts

Master Geek


  #3163853 26-Nov-2023 09:45
Send private message

Daynger:

 

Talk to your electrician.

 

Its pretty simple though as long as there is a neutral at the switch.

 

Manrose 2444, you can adjust the start and run on times, pretty simple unit and not very expensive.

 

 

 

 

 

So if we ignore the light, when the switch is on the fan will stay on (no timer) and only when the switch is turned off does the timer start feeding the fan from 'L'. I don't really see why you would want start delay I assume if you turn the fan switch on then off the start delay counts down then starts the run on timer?

Bung
6385 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3163859 26-Nov-2023 10:01
Send private message

I don't think that timer caters for 3 way fan/lights where there are both light and fan switches. Assuming fan is added to existing light switch the start delay caters for a quick visit to clean teeth or wash hands when the fan isn't really required.

MadEngineer
4235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3164062 26-Nov-2023 18:33
Send private message

Bung:

 

I don't think that timer caters for 3 way fan/lights where there are both light and fan switches. Assuming fan is added to existing light switch the start delay caters for a quick visit to clean teeth or wash hands when the fan isn't really required.

 

Regardless if it's a "3 way" with fan/light/heat switches, the light switch is still a light switch.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

MadEngineer
4235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3164071 26-Nov-2023 18:47
Send private message

There's also the fan0372 which has different wiring options.  That module however has fixed run times but the default is fine

 

 

 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Daynger
422 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3164765 27-Nov-2023 23:42
Send private message

mb82:

 

Daynger:

 

Talk to your electrician.

 

Its pretty simple though as long as there is a neutral at the switch.

 

Manrose 2444, you can adjust the start and run on times, pretty simple unit and not very expensive.

 

 

 

 

 

So if we ignore the light, when the switch is on the fan will stay on (no timer) and only when the switch is turned off does the timer start feeding the fan from 'L'. I don't really see why you would want start delay I assume if you turn the fan switch on then off the start delay counts down then starts the run on timer?

 

 

 

 

The idea is that if you pop into the bathroom for a minute to grab something or wash your hands the fan doesn't run, but if you stay and do a big stinky or have a shower the fan starts and then continues to run for a time after you leave the room. You can set the start delay and the run on time separately.

 

If you turn the switch on the delay timer starts, if you turn off the switch before the time is up nothing happens.

 

If you turn the switch on, the delay timer starts, if you leave it on long enough the fan output turns on. Once you turn the light out the "off" timer starts and runs the fan for the set time.

 

You dont quite have the process straight in your head either.

 

F terminal runs the fan.

 

S terminal is the input to say the light is on/off.

 

L is the permanent live to run the timer circuit and run the fan when needed.

Daynger
422 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3164766 27-Nov-2023 23:44
Send private message

Bung:

 

I don't think that timer caters for 3 way fan/lights where there are both light and fan switches. Assuming fan is added to existing light switch the start delay caters for a quick visit to clean teeth or wash hands when the fan isn't really required.

 

 

 

 

Correct, the fan switch becomes redundant.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright