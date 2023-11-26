As per thread title. I am in Wellington South. I've previously bought simple square and round tube from Bunnings, but am interested in doing stuff with different extrusions and profiles that isn't available from the big box retailers.

My immediate requirement is for some oval profile - I have previously seen this available as wardrobe rail. Bunnings has this listed on its website but not actually available anywhere convenient. Mitre 10 seems to be the same so am trying to find a new supplier that will supply homne DIY level quantities.

Longer term, I can see some fun on the horizon with v slot profile too.

Hoping for either a decent online store that ships, or somewhere that is at least somewhat geographically convenient.