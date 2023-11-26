Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where do you buy aluminium extrusion and tube?

mdf

mdf

3504 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#310850 26-Nov-2023 21:53
As per thread title. I am in Wellington South. I've previously bought simple square and round tube from Bunnings, but am interested in doing stuff with different extrusions and profiles that isn't available from the big box retailers.

 

My immediate requirement is for some oval profile - I have previously seen this available as wardrobe rail. Bunnings has this listed on its website but not actually available anywhere convenient. Mitre 10 seems to be the same so am trying to find a new supplier that will supply homne DIY level quantities.

 

Longer term, I can see some fun on the horizon with v slot profile too.

 

Hoping for either a decent online store that ships, or somewhere that is at least somewhat geographically convenient.

RunningMan
8908 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164251 26-Nov-2023 21:58
https://vulcan.co/contact/ 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).

gzt

gzt
16984 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3164252 26-Nov-2023 21:59
Ullrich have branches nearly everywhere. Usually easy to deal with.

RunningMan
8908 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164253 26-Nov-2023 22:00
Ullrich are now Vulcan as above.



itxtme
2102 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164262 26-Nov-2023 23:29
Ulrich will happy do cash sales.  There sites pretty clear with what is stock (lots of options) and what is run only more options.

 

 

 

When you say V slot profile you mean https://store.alexco.co.nz/collections/20x20-series-v-slot-extrusion-and-hardware

 

I have bought from them a few times, and they are based in Miramar so should be close for you.  They may have other profiles listed, but their jam is slot extrusion.

 

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2838 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164292 27-Nov-2023 06:30
Not geographically close, but SD Aluminium can arrange delivery and cutting if necessary.

 

I've not yet purchased from them, but their prices seem reasonable and they're opening a branch down the road from my nearest Bunnings and Mitre 10. I am looking forward to having more choice for less money.

