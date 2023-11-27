Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Bosch series 8 oven comparison
KevlarCoated

23 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6


#310854 27-Nov-2023 08:17
I'm in the process of looking for a new oven, I like to bake and my existing AEG oven seems to be very unreliable in terms of temperature and takes forever to heat up.
I'm a bit of a coach fan boy, I find their products are usually at the right price/quality point for me (ie I want it to last and work well)
So my question is, what is the difference between different Busch series 8 ovens.
Kitchen things has 4 different models of the series 8 where the primary difference seems to be the interface
The cheapest uses the front wheel thing
The middle priced 2 use a circular touch screen
Much more expensive uses a larger rectangular touch screen

The other differences are meat probe or not and stream or not. The most expensive version also has some different self cleaning upbringing that uses steam instead of pyro. Any one have any idea if this works better? It's on the most expensive model so I'm assuming it does?

The more expensive ones seem to have more automatic functions which I don't really care about.

To add to this, other stores seem to sell different models as well.

So my question is had anyone else researched Bosch ovens enough to be able to share any insights into which models make the most sense? Are there other ovens I should be considering in the 3-6k range?

eluSiveNZ
190 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 42


  #3164309 27-Nov-2023 08:51
I have had the Bosch HBG676ES1 (has the circle dial and touch screen) since 2016.

 

I find the touch screen extremely handy and allows for easy adjustment and at a glance info. There is also an option for Rapid Heating - this cranks the temperature so it preheats quicker (obviously uses more power)

 

We use the meat probe very rarely, its a bit of a hassle to be honest, having a big cable within the oven makes it harder to move things around. But the automatic program + the meat probe does produce great results.

 

The automatic programs also work well, but they have limitations. The oven has to be cold, so you cant do multiple bakes. (this may have changed in newer models?)

 

 

 

If you do decide to buy a Bosch, I would highly recommend the telescopic rails. Some models may include them, or they can be purchased as an optional accessory.

 

 



fearandloathing
511 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 189

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164311 27-Nov-2023 08:51
The series 8 are made in Germany.
I was going to replace my oven with a Bosch, ended up with Miele oven.
There are still Black Friday specials available.

This is the oven I ended up buying.
https://shop.miele.co.nz/en/kitchen/ovens/h-2860-bp-vitroline-obsidian-black-oven-zid11127780/

KevlarCoated

23 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6


  #3164328 27-Nov-2023 09:39
fearandloathing: The series 8 are made in Germany.
I was going to replace my oven with a Bosch, ended up with Miele oven.
There are still Black Friday specials available.

This is the oven I ended up buying.
https://shop.miele.co.nz/en/kitchen/ovens/h-2860-bp-vitroline-obsidian-black-oven-zid11127780/



Why did you go for Miele over the Bosch? I was considering them but couldn't work out what the differences between each model other than the more than doubling in price



HellraiserNZ
110 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 25

ID Verified

  #3164330 27-Nov-2023 09:44
Throw in a third into the mix for good measure: https://www.electrolux.co.nz/cooking/ovens/evep616dse/

 

 

 

I have the 900cm wide version of these and its lovely. Lots of features, quick heat up, air fry funciton, steam and probe. Also the black looks nice and fits in with my kitchen aesthetic. 

 

 

 

Made in Aus I think (not sure about this). 

 

 

 

 

phrozenpenguin
844 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 87


  #3164341 27-Nov-2023 10:19
We have a number of Bosch appliance and when buying an oven approx 18months ago went for the Series 6. The 8 wasn't in stock, it was a lot of additional price and the extra features were not deal breakers for us. Things we like about our series 6.

 

  • super quick to heat up, especially on "rapid heat". Its <5 mins to 180deg
  • relatively quiet, and cools down/fans shut off quickly
  • came with one set of telescopic rails, we bought another
  • pyroletic clean is handy (I think with the 8 you can leave rails and racks inside, with the 6 one can't)
  • no meat probe but we would use an external one if needed
  • no need for fancy programmes
  • no touchscreen to mess around with, tactile knobs to select mode and temp

We have the HBG5780B0 and I would buy it again. It looks like the Bosch 8 with the larger rectangular screen are very new - and have additional features e.g. air frying. If you want steam and air then that restricts your options a lot.

rb99
3433 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1711

Lifetime subscriber

  #3164359 27-Nov-2023 10:47
May I briefly interject and ask for thoughts on Belling OVens (or is that another thread...eg 

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/kitchen/freestanding-ovens/belling-60cm-freestanding-double-oven-with-ceramic-cooktop.html

 

 




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

KevlarCoated

23 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6


  #3164390 27-Nov-2023 11:46
phrozenpenguin:

We have a number of Bosch appliance and when buying an oven approx 18months ago went for the Series 6. The 8 wasn't in stock, it was a lot of additional price and the extra features were not deal breakers for us. Things we like about our series 6.



  • super quick to heat up, especially on "rapid heat". Its <5 mins to 180deg

  • relatively quiet, and cools down/fans shut off quickly

  • came with one set of telescopic rails, we bought another

  • pyroletic clean is handy (I think with the 8 you can leave rails and racks inside, with the 6 one can't)

  • no meat probe but we would use an external one if needed

  • no need for fancy programmes

  • no touchscreen to mess around with, tactile knobs to select mode and temp


We have the HBG5780B0 and I would buy it again. It looks like the Bosch 8 with the larger rectangular screen are very new - and have additional features e.g. air frying. If you want steam and air then that restricts your options a lot.



Thanks, it's pretty hard to argue with $1500+ in savings.
Admittedly I do like the idea of the auto cooking a roast with the temp probe, but really not sure how much I would use it
I do like the idea of the steam, I do like experimenting with baking but no idea of I would use it regularly after that

I found the touch screens nice purely because of the number of functions the series 8 has, trying to access that much stuff via a different interface seemed painful but the series 6 solves they by just not having the options

Thanks for the thoughts

 
 
 
 

fearandloathing
511 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 189

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164407 27-Nov-2023 12:30
KevlarCoated:
fearandloathing: The series 8 are made in Germany.
I was going to replace my oven with a Bosch, ended up with Miele oven.
There are still Black Friday specials available.

This is the oven I ended up buying.
https://shop.miele.co.nz/en/kitchen/ovens/h-2860-bp-vitroline-obsidian-black-oven-zid11127780/



Why did you go for Miele over the Bosch? I was considering them but couldn't work out what the differences between each model other than the more than doubling in price


Primary brand reliability, German Bosch & Miele are the same though (Check consumer)
Oven internal size.
Colour.
Self cleaning
Soft close door
Friend rates them.

But you are right add a feature amounts to add $1000

