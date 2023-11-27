KevlarCoated:

I'm in the process of looking for a new oven, I like to bake and my existing AEG oven seems to be very unreliable in terms of temperature and takes forever to heat up.

I'm a bit of a coach fan boy, I find their products are usually at the right price/quality point for me (ie I want it to last and work well)

So my question is, what is the difference between different Busch series 8 ovens.

Kitchen things has 4 different models of the series 8 where the primary difference seems to be the interface

The cheapest uses the front wheel thing

The middle priced 2 use a circular touch screen

Much more expensive uses a larger rectangular touch screen



The other differences are meat probe or not and stream or not. The most expensive version also has some different self cleaning upbringing that uses steam instead of pyro. Any one have any idea if this works better? It's on the most expensive model so I'm assuming it does?



The more expensive ones seem to have more automatic functions which I don't really care about.



To add to this, other stores seem to sell different models as well.



So my question is had anyone else researched Bosch ovens enough to be able to share any insights into which models make the most sense? Are there other ovens I should be considering in the 3-6k range?