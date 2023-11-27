I have the Kiwi paling fence issue, rails coming away from the top posts. Probably a combo of not great quality fence timber and painting it all black

I have pondered about removing the nails, but seems a lot of hassle. Some top rails are detached from the post (which may or may not have twisted) and some are still attached to the posts, but are detaching

My plan now is to remove the paling(s) for G Clamp access, hacksaw the nails (whether the rail is detached or still attached but seperating) and G clamp it back, then drill a hole, and attach a bolt and screw.

So, will a metal drill go throught the wood ok? I imagine it wont clear the wood bits very well so may need to drill a bit ease the drill out to clear the drillbit then continue on, using a metal drill bit as it will hit nails. Some nails are close-ish so I don't want to use a wood drill bit and "try" to avoid the nails, in case I ruin bit after bit. There are a few to fix

Cheers