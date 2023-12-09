We've recently had a new build completed and have 3 X burried water tanks. When the water tanks were installed, it was pouring with rain and the tank installers were unable to join the 3 tanks at the base to balance them. They have joined all three tanks at the top with 100mm pipe, so the first tank fills up, overflows to the next to fill, and then the third.

The pump has been set up to draw from all 3 tanks, which has seemed ok initially over winter when the tanks were full. Now we are getting lower (50%) my impression is that the pump is struggling to either keep prime or pull the water up from the 3 tanks, resulting in lower flow and pressure.

I've read the installation manual for the pump provided and it clearly states do not use multiple suction pipes and tanks need to be connected at the bottom, drawing from one tank only to maintain balance in tanks.

Is there an obvious solution here? I suspect as summer sets in and water level drops further, the pump will struggle more.