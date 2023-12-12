Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HRV system weaker - problem solved
takahe

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311081 12-Dec-2023 19:04


Just want to share how I fixed the problem of a weak fan of my "HRV" branded positive pressure ventilation system. I have a system with two galvanized fan/filter system boxes, i.e. a master and a slave unit. Model 'Arizona Janus Phoenix Rango'.

 

I noticed that the air flow out of the ceiling vents supplied by the slave unit had become a lot weaker than in the rooms supplied by the master unit. Both fans were still running, but one was just a lot weaker than the other.

 

First I used a plug-in power meter (from Wellington City library) to compare the power consumption (Watts) of each of the units, e.g. when running on full ('burnt toast mode'). The power use of the slave unit was only about 80% of the master unit, at the same control panel setting and fan speed indicator level. This confirmed that it wasn't just an unevenly clogged filter, or leak in the ducting.

 

The fix was replacing the fan motor run capacitor in the slave unit. When you open the fan box (as if you were replacing the filter), look up inside. The capacitor is the small cylindrical component that is mounted below the fan, and connected to the fan motor wiring. Took a photo of the capacitor specs written on the capacitor, then ordered an equivalent capacitor from rs-components. Cost about $15 plus shipping.

 

Took about 20 min to install. Now the power consumption of the master and slave units is about the same, and so is the air flow coming out of the ceiling vents.

 

Make sure you unplug the power supply to the HRV system before opening the unit so you don't zap yourself.

 

Sharing this as I initially spent a lot of time fiddling with the settings of the controller, to no avail. Hope someone will find this useful.

 

 

 

 

 

 


logo
610 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3171175 12-Dec-2023 20:02


I have an old DVS and got two more outlets put in (total 4).

 

They put in a Y junction right on the fan with one tube going into a vent in a bedroom. The other tube went further and split into two tubes and then one of those split again.

 

 

 

Needless to say airflow is uneven with the first bedroom basically getting 50% of the airflow and one vent getting 25% and the other two 12.5% each. 

 

 

 

When I complained initially they went and wrapped some tape around the bedroom tube to reduce airflow.

 

 

 

Annoying but I haven't had the inclination to go up and fix it.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

takahe

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3171239 12-Dec-2023 21:12


Can't you balance the system by opening and closing the ceiling vents as needed (after removing the tape they put around the ducting of course)?

tweake
1060 posts

Uber Geek


  #3171553 13-Dec-2023 18:29


takahe:

 

Can't you balance the system by opening and closing the ceiling vents as needed (after removing the tape they put around the ducting of course)?

 

 

only to a degree. mates have that issue and closing the vents enough makes them whistle. mate has similar problem but its the big lounge that doesn't get enough while the bedrooms get way to much. 

 

don't forget tube length adds restriction as well. 







