NZNewbie222

Hello! Total newbie here. Just wondering whether my electrician has not fully filled out the sDOC section of the COC he gave me for a job.

The electrician connected up an electric gate motor unit (supplied by someone else) to an external power point of my house. I think the only things the electrician supplied was the various pipes, brackets and cords and on/off dial switch and bits and pieces to permanently connect the existing cord/wire (connected to the motor unit) to the external power point of my house.

In the COC form, under the sDOC section, it is ticked "yes" as to whether sDOC is required but under the rest of the section, the only thing filled out is the electrician's name. The electrician did not write anything else which the form says should be written:

"identify the SDoC including name, date and version OR EESS registration. Also attach a copy of the SDoC to this certificate.

(Or provide reference to readily accessible electronic format, eg Internet link.)"

Do you think the section is incomplete as filled out? Perhaps all those bits and pieces supplied and used by the electrician doesn't need all the details requested in the form? I called Electrical Workers Registration Board but they said they can't help.

Just worried if I sell the house in the future and someone says the COC is not complete.

Thanks for your time!