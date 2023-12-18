Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYFirst time using gas in our new home
MurrayM

2329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#311145 18-Dec-2023 09:35
Send private message quote this post

I've live in Auckland and recently moved into a new rental property that uses gas for the kitchen hob and a gas fire. This is the first time I've ever lived anywhere that uses gas so I'm pretty unfamiliar with how it all works. The house is hooked up to mains gas (eg not bottles). After we moved in I signed up with Frank Energy for power and gas (I figured it was easier to use one provider that offered both) and they arranged for someone to come around and hook up the meter to the supply.

 

I've now received my first gas bill and it's quite a lot more than I was expecting. Power is $70 and gas is $80. I know I pay a daily charge for the gas ($1.35/day) but then the invoice has gas used at $31. I thought this was really high, until I noticed that it's an estimate reading and not an actual reading. I guess maybe they've based their estimate on a typical family home and that's why it's so high, and when we get an actual reading it'll be a lot less and they'll sort out the large estimate (just like I'm used to how the Auckland water bills work).

 

I had a look at the gas meter and it has a digital readout on it which made me think that it might work the same as the digital power meters and be reporting usage back to the power company on a regular basis. Do gas meters not work like this? Should I expect someone to turn up and read the meter every month? Or is it every second month like the water?

Create new topic
alasta
6248 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3172941 18-Dec-2023 10:40
Send private message quote this post

I live in Wellington, and my meter gets read every two months. The estimates in the interim months can be pretty random.

 

I seem to recall a while ago one of the big energy companies was planning to do mass replacements of gas meters with new ones supporting telemetry, but it never happened in my neighbourhood. 

 
 
 
 

Lenovo computer and accessories deals (affiliate link).
MurrayM

2329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3172944 18-Dec-2023 10:46
Send private message quote this post

Ah, so just because it's a digital meter doesn't necessarily mean that it can be read remotely?

wellygary
7402 posts

Uber Geek


  #3172950 18-Dec-2023 11:08
Send private message quote this post

MurrayM:

 

Should I expect someone to turn up and read the meter every month? Or is it every second month like the water?

 

 

Pretty sure the standard reading for Gas Meters is bi monthly -

 

+1 on  the "big promise" of remote meter reading.. all turned into a big fat nothing for us in wellington 



Silvrav
368 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3172951 18-Dec-2023 11:10
Send private message quote this post

Does it feed only your gas hob and fire place? or do you perhaps have a gas HWC?

MurrayM

2329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3172954 18-Dec-2023 11:38
Send private message quote this post

Silvrav:

 

Does it feed only your gas hob and fire place? or do you perhaps have a gas HWC?

 

 

Just the hob and fireplace. There's a new electric hot water cylinder. Hardly seems worth using the gas for just two appliances (one appliance really since we plan on using the heat pump and not the fireplace in winter). But we need to be able to use the hob and short of getting the landlord to replace the hob (which was newly installed just before we moved in) with an electric one I guess we're stuck with it.

fearandloathing
424 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3172960 18-Dec-2023 11:39
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

MurrayM:


Should I expect someone to turn up and read the meter every month? Or is it every second month like the water?



Pretty sure the standard reading for Gas Meters is bi monthly -


+1 on  the "big promise" of remote meter reading.. all turned into a big fat nothing for us in wellington 



I’m in Wellington we have a ‘smart’ gas meter that is read remotely.

cddt
672 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3172970 18-Dec-2023 12:00
Send private message quote this post

We have found the same, the gas estimates are way off. There'll be a high month then a low month. You can compare the actual reading on your meter against your bill to determine if you're ahead or behind the estimate. 

 

 

 

On a still day have a sniff around the meter - we found ours was leaking. 

 

 

 

Are you sure the rental you're in doesn't have gas hot water? As the usage you stated is more in line with having hot water on gas. 

 

 

 

I would advise against using the gas fireplace if you can avoid it - they are terrible for indoor air quality and increase damp in the home. 



cddt
672 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3172971 18-Dec-2023 12:02
Send private message quote this post

MurrayM:

 

...There's a new electric hot water cylinder...

 

 

The estimate may be based on what was used by the previous tenants last year, and that could have included a gas hot water cylinder. 

MurrayM

2329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3172976 18-Dec-2023 12:14
Send private message quote this post

cddt:

 

The estimate may be based on what was used by the previous tenants last year, and that could have included a gas hot water cylinder. 

 

 

Yeah that makes sense. 100% sure it's an electric cylinder, that's what the property manager told us and the switchboard has a fuse marked "Hot Water".

 

My wife is asthmatic so we won't be using the gas fireplace.

 

I contacted Frank Energy and they confirmed that a meter reader will come every second month but that if I wanted to supply a photo of the meter then I could. I took a photo and sent it to them and they've redone the invoice and it's come out lower.

mentalinc
2756 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3172979 18-Dec-2023 12:23
Send private message quote this post

If the place has a heatpump, I'd be requesting to change the hob to induction.
You're paying just under $500 a year just to have gas connected.
For only cooking with gas I'd expect not much more than $200 in gas.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







NordVPN






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 