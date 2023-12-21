Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYCeiling/Wall fan recommendations?
KevlarCoated

#311181 21-Dec-2023 09:52
Does anyone have any recommendations for specific ceiling or wall fans? Im looking for DC fans for the efficiency, they will probably be running most of the day and hopefully prevent me from needing to add more AC. Smart control from homeassistant would be a definite nice to have but not essential.

 

I know "Big Ass Fans" makes some really nice ones but they are expensive (the Haiku L is $1250 + extra for light and more again for wifi)

 

I came across some at "The light outlet NZ" which are pretty much half the price Bahama smart fan It seems like a reasonable option Id really like to be able to see it in person before buying and Id love to know which version of Tuya hardware its running because I would be wanting to flash it to ESP home

 

There's also the Arlec Grid connect smart fan from bunning which also reportedly uses tuya but no recent info on which HW it runs on, of course I could probably just buy it and return it to check the version of Tuya HW

 

All these fans seem to use about the same amount of energy for moving about the same of air (Big ass fans actually uses ~20W instead of 30W for 10% less air but that's really not a big even running 24/7.)

 

Does anyone have any experience with any of these fans? Are there others I should be considering? 

 

 

 

Also does anyone have any recommendations for DC wall mounted of pedestal fans Looking for ones to use in the garage/Gym?

rscole86
  #3173985 21-Dec-2023 10:26
I don't have a comment, other than consider using a Shelly for automation, rather than any built in options. That may give you more options depending on how you want to control them.

 
 
 
 

timmmay
  #3173987 21-Dec-2023 10:33
I use Athom plugs for controlling things that plug into a regular socket. TP-Link Kasa also work, but they've mostly been replaced with another range, I'm not sure if the new range has local control.

