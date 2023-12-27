Doing up the kitchen and thought we had all the appliances sorted - went to three places who all asked what hinge we wanted on the fridge. We need left opening due to the configuration of our kitchen. We also want plumbed water via the fridge. Thought we'd found the F&P Model RF442BRPUX6. All three places said it came in left opening - so we go to order and guess what, it doesn't. Sigh.

Anyone know of any left hinge fridge freezers about the size of the F&P and with plumbed water? I can't seem to find anything in my searches so far - can't believe that's such a unique requirement they aren't made!

Anyone come across anything?