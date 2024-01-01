I have a corrugated iron roof which has been painted at some stage. It is rusting so I need to do something before it gets worse. Any tips / product recommendations on the best way to fix it ( without replacing it ).

Looking for advice to avoid having it rust through the paint in 2-3 years. There are some paints for galv iron like resene galvo one but the area around the rust will be sticking to the already painted surface not the iron.

Also how do I prevent it rusting through I read that I should use oil based paint but also read I should use acrylic which is water based.

The paint already on the roof seems to be stuck well (not flaking).