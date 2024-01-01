Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYFixing rust on painted corrugated iron roof?
mb82

200 posts

Master Geek


#311269 1-Jan-2024 11:30
Send private message quote this post

I have a corrugated iron roof which has been painted at some stage. It is rusting so I need to do something before it gets worse. Any tips / product recommendations on the best way to fix it (without replacing it).

 

 Looking for advice to avoid having it rust through the paint in 2-3 years. There are some paints for galv iron like resene galvo one but the area around the rust will be sticking to the already painted surface not the iron.

 

 Also how do I prevent it rusting through I read that I should use oil based paint but also read I should use acrylic which is water based.

 

The paint already on the roof seems to be stuck well (not flaking). 

Create new topic
timmmay
19660 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3176676 1-Jan-2024 12:27
Send private message quote this post

When that happened on my old roof I replaced a few iron sheets. A few years later I replaced the whole roof.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
tweake
1088 posts

Uber Geek


  #3176683 1-Jan-2024 12:49
Send private message quote this post

galv paint.

 

i suggest having a look on the underside of the iron, odds are its really rusty.

mdf

mdf
3326 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3176703 1-Jan-2024 14:12
Send private message quote this post

If is just surface rust, you can wire brush it, then use Rust Converter (CRC brand has the Geekzone Seal of Approval™️): https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=141&topicId=311159). Personally I would then overcoat with a Zinc rich primer (see that previous link, e.g., CRC Zinc It). Then two top coats of acrylic roof paint, e.g. Resene Hi Glo.

 

I've used the Resene roof priming stuff (e.g., Galvo One) and its okay but it's not my favourite stuff to use (and I am normally a bit of a Resene Fanboi). Galvo one is essentially oil based, but you should still topcoat with acrylic. Acrylic paints are much more flexible, which is what you need for high sun areas like roofs.

 

If it is rusted all the way through, the best results are clearly going to be from replacing the rusted sheets. You can patch small holes with something like Denso Tape before overcoating, but read the instructions.

 

Some pointers for roof painting: 

 

  • Consider a safety harness.
  • Clear up and treat all rust as above/following directions on the can, especially regarding overcoating.
  • Thoroughly clean all lichen, moss, gunge etc. with bleach/30 seconds etc.
  • Check nail/screw heads to see if any are lifted. If old lead head nails, I would recommend prying up (prybar plus a half round will work well on corrugated roofs) and replacing with screws with nylon washer. Spray some more Zinc it in the hole before you put the new screw in.
  • Check any other penetrations, e.g., pipes or vents.
  • Disconnect your downpipes. Wash your roof with a house cleaner (e.g. https://shop.resene.co.nz/resene-roof-metal-wash). Alternatively the raven telescoping brush and soap sticks worked well for me. Washing is especially important if you live anywhere coastal! I live on Wellington's south coast, and it took me about a week to paint my roof. I washed it down every day. It is a pain but needed. 
  • Use a brush to spot prime all the screw/nails heads and in and around flashings. You don't need to be neat, but do need to be thorough.
  • Only paint first thing in the morning. If your roof is too hot to put your hand on, it is too hot to paint. The paint will flash dry before it can bond and will flake off. It's actually better to do it in the shoulder season than the height of summer. You can get hot weather additives to slow the drying time but they aren't miracle workers.

My roof painting (work in progress shot).

 

 

I picked a metallic "aluminium" colour. I thought it would reflect more light so make the roof space cooler - that bit worked but there is a metallic flake in the paint that did not like the roller at all so I ended up brushing the whole roof. Two coats...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 