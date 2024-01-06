I live rurally and have a water tank supplying the house. It's been very dry recently so my water is running out. I also live next to a very very large lake. There's almost no water in my tank, but an awful lot of water in the lake. What if the water in the lake could be in my tank instead?

There's a local guy who supplies water to people like me who use too much water; he takes it from the lake, treats it with chlorine dioxide and pumps it into household tanks. I've thought about this over a few whiskies tonight and I reckon I can do this indefinitely for the same price or less than a single fill up at his prices, which are actually very reasonable.

Anyway I have access to 1000l drums which I can put on a trailer. The vague idea is that I'd park up next to the water, pump water from the lake into the tanks(s) through a filter, drive to the house and pump the water into the tank, then treat it with the dioxide. Several trips will be required.

Seems pretty straightforward but I'm sure there are a million things I haven't thought of so if anyone has any wisdom they'd like to impart then I'm all ears.

If you have recommendations for the right kind of pump (guess it'd have to be 12v to run off the car battery), the right kind of filter, anything that might be a massive headache that I haven't thought of etc. then please do share your knowledge.