ForumsHome Workshop DIYKitchen tap advice, is Mondella ok?
mb82

201 posts

Master Geek


#311336 7-Jan-2024 20:14


Does anyone know anything about plumbing? Looking to replace kitchen tap, is this ok or should I steer clear

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/mondella-resonance-curved-sink-mixer-suitable-for-all-pressure-chrome_p0220591

Eva888
1811 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3178853 8-Jan-2024 07:19


My plumber told me not to buy the very cheap Bunnings taps and to stick with brands like Greens which I did. They are good quality and reasonable. Shop around as you can often get older models for a lot less. 

 
 
 
 

dazzanz
173 posts

Master Geek


  #3178855 8-Jan-2024 07:28


We purchased a Mondella one for a secondary dwelling and it works fine but when you shut it off it slows to a stop rather than immediately stopping flow.

Bung
5500 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3178863 8-Jan-2024 07:47


Eva888:

 

My plumber told me not to buy the very cheap Bunnings taps and to stick with brands like Greens which I did. They are good quality and reasonable. Shop around as you can often get older models for a lot less. 

 

 

In our Wellington house I bought a Green's mixer for the kitchen. When the cartridge needed replacing the spare part was a unicorn that only fitted that mixer and cost more than the cheap mixers I've used since.



mrdrifter
525 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3178866 8-Jan-2024 07:56


We have that exact tap on our kitchen as a temporary placeholder - as the one we wanted went out of stock when we went to buy it and we haven't found quite the right one yet. It's been working fine for 2.5 years with no real issues. The only annoyance was the handle kept unscrewing, a bit of thread locker stopped that.

roderickh
170 posts

Master Geek


  #3179608 10-Jan-2024 14:02


We did a laundry/bathroom reno and went with ABI, and for our kitchen simply wanted a longer gooseneck and went with Mondella.

 

The kitchen tap naturally has 10x more usage daily, and honestly for the money they're fine. 

johno1234
1405 posts

Uber Geek


  #3179718 10-Jan-2024 14:52


Having had pull-down spouts with spray/pour nozzles on kitchen mixers I now could not do without. Even better would be a coil type but SWMBO won't allow it as not the right "look".

 

 

scuwp
3769 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180068 10-Jan-2024 16:37


Just to be aware (we weren't) taps sold now have a water flow rating. The lower the flow, the higher the water saving stars. We brought a Greens tap of the style and with features we wanted, but knew nothing of these ratings (and the shop didn't tell us). Found out it has a good rating, meaning it has a low flow and is great for water savings. Problem is the flow is pathetic and insufficient for our use. Under half the old tap. Doesn't actually save any water anyway, it just takes longer to do the same thing.




