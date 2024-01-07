Does anyone know anything about plumbing? Looking to replace kitchen tap, is this ok or should I steer clear
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/mondella-resonance-curved-sink-mixer-suitable-for-all-pressure-chrome_p0220591
My plumber told me not to buy the very cheap Bunnings taps and to stick with brands like Greens which I did. They are good quality and reasonable. Shop around as you can often get older models for a lot less.
In our Wellington house I bought a Green's mixer for the kitchen. When the cartridge needed replacing the spare part was a unicorn that only fitted that mixer and cost more than the cheap mixers I've used since.
We did a laundry/bathroom reno and went with ABI, and for our kitchen simply wanted a longer gooseneck and went with Mondella.
The kitchen tap naturally has 10x more usage daily, and honestly for the money they're fine.
Having had pull-down spouts with spray/pour nozzles on kitchen mixers I now could not do without. Even better would be a coil type but SWMBO won't allow it as not the right "look".
