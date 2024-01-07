

Just to be aware (we weren't) taps sold now have a water flow rating. The lower the flow, the higher the water saving stars. We brought a Greens tap of the style and with features we wanted, but knew nothing of these ratings (and the shop didn't tell us). Found out it has a good rating, meaning it has a low flow and is great for water savings. Problem is the flow is pathetic and insufficient for our use. Under half the old tap. Doesn't actually save any water anyway, it just takes longer to do the same thing.



