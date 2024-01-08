FieldMouse

You can also buy battery eliminators from AliExpress e.g. https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005860055016.html You can get USB-powered or with a mains adapter. No soldering or other wiring.

Regarding the wiring...

Use red for +4.5V, black for ground.

If you're connecting to battery packs, Red goes to the + terminal of each battery pack (top left in the photo), black goes to - terminal of battery pack (bottom right)

If you're connecting to a cut-down battery pack, Red goes to the switch terminal, black goes to the loose wire that goes to the LEDs

You can set up a "star" configuration... run one pair of red and black wires from the power supply to each battery pack. Connect all reds together to the +4.5V supply. Connect all blacks together to the ground of the supply.

Or "daisy chain"... run one red and black pair from the power supply to the first battery pack, connected red-red, black-black to another pair of wires from this battery pack to the next, and so on.

Or any combination of star & daisy chain. So long as each battery pack is connected via one or more red wires to the +4.5V supply and via one or more black wires to the ground of the supply, you're good to go.

Daisy chain is probably easier, because you don't end up with a bundle of 5 wires (power supply plus each LED string) to connect together.