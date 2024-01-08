Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FieldMouse

#311344 8-Jan-2024 14:53
My wife and I live in a retirement village, so space is limited. The picture below is our Christmas tree which is about 900mm tall.
It is lit by 4 sets of seed lights, each powered by 3x AA batteries - a total of 12 batteries. Each string has it's own switch. 

Pictured is an original battery holder and the holder cut smaller.

I would like to replace these with a low voltage power supply and I have one that is 4.5V / 500mA.
I have basic understanding of circuit diagrams and if it was just one string, I am quite capable of connecting it.

My question is can I connect the 4 strings in parallel?
The current drawn by each set is very minimal, so a power supply at 500mA would appear to be almost overkill.
If it is doable, what would the wiring look like. i.e. do I wire the 4 cut down battery holders in parallel or do I just use one holder and wire the seed lights in parallel to that holder.

I hope that makes sense.

Thanks in advance

Graeme

 

 

 

mkissin
  #3179045 8-Jan-2024 14:57
Yeah, by the looks of that you can just put the 4 strings in parallel with a 4.5V power supply. Just make sure that each parallel string has its own ballast resistor as it currently does.

 

You may get some brightness differences, but they should be small.

 
 
 
 

FieldMouse

  #3179185 8-Jan-2024 21:42
Thanks heaps

 

 

trig42
  #3179217 9-Jan-2024 06:54
I'd look at running it off USB - 5V won't kill those lights.

 

Though, if you already have a 4.5V power supply, go for it. 



SATTV
  #3179224 9-Jan-2024 07:57
trig42:

 

I'd look at running it off USB - 5V won't kill those lights.

 

Though, if you already have a 4.5V power supply, go for it. 

 

 

Convert to USB and use a cheap rechargeable power bank.

 

 




frankv
  #3179291 9-Jan-2024 10:04
You can also buy battery eliminators from AliExpress e.g. https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005860055016.html You can get USB-powered or with a mains adapter. No soldering or other wiring.

 

Regarding the wiring...

 

Use red for +4.5V, black for ground.

 

If you're connecting to battery packs, Red goes to the + terminal of each battery pack (top left in the photo), black goes to - terminal of battery pack (bottom right)

 

If you're connecting to a cut-down battery pack, Red goes to the switch terminal, black goes to the loose wire that goes to the LEDs

 

 

 

You can set up a "star" configuration... run one pair of red and black wires from the power supply to each battery pack. Connect all reds together to the +4.5V supply. Connect all blacks together to the ground of the supply.

 

Or "daisy chain"... run one red and black pair from the power supply to the first battery pack, connected red-red, black-black to another pair of wires from this battery pack to the next, and so on.

 

Or any combination of star & daisy chain. So long as each battery pack is connected via one or more red wires to the +4.5V supply and via one or more black wires to the ground of the supply, you're good to go.

 

Daisy chain is probably easier, because you don't end up with a bundle of 5 wires (power supply plus each LED string) to connect together.

 

 

FieldMouse

  #3179543 10-Jan-2024 09:25
To Trig42
Thanks. I didn't think about using USB.

To Sattv
Power bank is a good thought

 

To Frankv
I am trying to eliminate the bulk of battery cases and just use the switch portion, which would be left permanently on.
One of the strings is a flashing light, so need to keep the electronics for that bit.
Your setup description helps.

Thanks to you all

