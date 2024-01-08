Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Philips Hue Discover Smart Outdoor Floodlight - anyone who uses it or a similar product?
danepak

#311345 8-Jan-2024 15:57
Had friends over for a bbq yesterday. Turned into a bit of a session.
When it got dark, we had to turn on our outdoor floodlights. Way too bright. Not pleasant.
I’m keen on a solution which lets me control the colours, brightness etc from my phone.
From what I can see; Philips Hue Discover Smart Floodlights meets these requirements.
Anyone have experience with this or got another one to recommend?
This would be the first Philips Hue product in the household, but happy to invest in the bridge and build on from here.

Also, I assume it’s easy to get installed, if we just remove the existing floodlight.

danepak

  #3179226 9-Jan-2024 08:00
I’ve found a cheaper alternative, which would do the trick and require no installation.

Philips Hue Go portable light.
Rechargeable and can be placed on the table. Should create enough light so we don’t need to turn on the floodlight.

 
 
 
 

Tockly
  #3179239 9-Jan-2024 09:46
We have a bunch of these on both the front and back of our place. 

 

Hue Lights - Mighty Ape

 

They're great as they just provide ambient light and not direct eye stinging brightness. Also had them dancing with a Xmas theme over the holidays. 




 

boosacnoodle
  #3179357 9-Jan-2024 13:15
Philips hue is among the best smart products you can buy - top notch quality & reliability, albeit a little more pricey than some of the other brands. I only own Hue, as do my friends. My neighbour has the light you mentioned and it's great. Note - you would need to also purchase a Hue hub or (maybe) remote.



richms
  #3179391 9-Jan-2024 15:15
I have put wifi MR16 12v lamps in all my outdoor lights and some wifi par38 lamps in those.

Also wifi lamps in the bunker style lights on the house. No need for overpriced hue gear.




Richard rich.ms

