Had friends over for a bbq yesterday. Turned into a bit of a session.

When it got dark, we had to turn on our outdoor floodlights. Way too bright. Not pleasant.

I’m keen on a solution which lets me control the colours, brightness etc from my phone.

From what I can see; Philips Hue Discover Smart Floodlights meets these requirements.

Anyone have experience with this or got another one to recommend?

This would be the first Philips Hue product in the household, but happy to invest in the bridge and build on from here.



Also, I assume it’s easy to get installed, if we just remove the existing floodlight.