Portable AC units should have a tube out the back that you vent to the outside, like a dryer. This will give you that ice-cold breeze.

Points to remember these units will generate condensate, i.e. water.. That needs to go somewhere, either into a tank or through a pipe somewhere; if it's a tank, that will need emptying and will stop the unit working when it's full.



Compare outputs typically measured in KW, and ensure your path to the outside is as short as possible. If a long length is unavoidable, I would try to insulate the pipe outdoors with towels, etc.

Evaporative Cooling Units

If it doesn't have a tube it is most likely an evaporative cooling unit, which requires a phase change, liquid to gas, to work. Which, depending on the conditions, doesn't always make you better off.



Will an evaporative unit work today?



Take a bowl, half-fill it with water, then top up with ice. Place a fan so the air stream is moving over the top of the water. If the resulting breeze feels cool, then it will work.



They don't always work as if the air is already humid. It's harder for water to evaporate into the air; this evaporation process cools the air temperature.



For some science fun, repeat the water and ice bowl trick, put some salt in it, along with a room temperature can of drink.. 5 minutes later, you'll have an ice cold drink. (Salt water has a much lower freezing temp, so it will melt the ice, the phase change from ice to water will create cooling energy which has to go somewhere, and that will be your drink)

