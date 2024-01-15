Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replacing an old Bearer on Deck / Balcony
saintjadey

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311439 15-Jan-2024 17:37
Hoping an LBP or draftsman can help settle this dispute!

 

We have an old deck / balcony. It is 2m deep and approx 11m long. There are 4 posts that support a single 11m bearer (yes, there is also a stringer along the house). Over many decades the existing bearer (190x45) has sagged pretty bad due to the span between the posts being roughly 3.7m. The joists are in good nick. They are 140x45's and are spaced 400mm apart - I will likely keep these. They are 2m long (hence the 2m wide deck). The posts are approx 1.9m from the house and the joists sit on the stringer at the house end and the bearer at the outside end.

 

The ten dollar question is; what do I replace the existing, old, sagging bearer with? I know by todays building standard a 3.7m span between posts is not the norm. I don't want to add any more posts, so what can I use as bearer? Steel beam? I-beam? Do I nail a couple of 190x45's together?

 

I hope my crude diagram helps explain.

 

Thanks a bunch!

 

 

 

mattwnz
19410 posts

Uber Geek


  #3182329 15-Jan-2024 18:27
NZS3604 should be  able to provide you with the figure for a bearer for flooring in a house. It is now free to download, when it used to be quite expensive.  https://www.standards.govt.nz/shop/nzs-36042011/

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
12402 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3182334 15-Jan-2024 18:41
LVL or just double up on the bearers, but you need to make sure they are both sitting on the posts.

saintjadey

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3182335 15-Jan-2024 18:41
Thanks for the reply Matt. I've looked through this a couple of times over the last few days but couldn't find anything specific to my case which is why I'm asking the community.



Bung
5510 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3182389 15-Jan-2024 19:24
NZS3604 probably has bearer tables assuming supporting piles spaced between 1.3 -2.0m. Outside this you'd need specific design by an engineer. The existing posts may not be a suitable size as well. As it isn't a low level structure expect a cautious approach. Nobody wants to be associated with a deck that collapses with 30-40 people on it.

