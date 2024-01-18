Central Auckland (Mt Eden), I have never descaled anything or noticed any scaling on kettles etc.

So it must be soft water.

This Watercare Auckland page gives info.

There is a section on that page that says:

Why is Auckland’s water considered soft?

Water in New Zealand is comparatively soft. It is generally low in the minerals and salts that make water hard.

This is also true of water in the Auckland region. Our metropolitan treatment plants draw water mainly from surface water sources. These are low in calcium and salts compared to groundwater, which picks up minerals as it makes its way into waterways.

Hard water is difficult to lather with soap or shampoo, it builds up scale deposits on water-using appliances, and leaves residue on bathtubs and showers.