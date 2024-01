Hey

I'm looking for something to control my pool light ideally using home assistant.

It needs to be waterproof, the transformer plugs into a normal socket using 2 pin so could turn on off here, (230v side) or on the on the other side is 12vac and 2 wire I could connect something like a shelly? up to, but would need a waterproof enclosure?

Seems to be a lot of different IP44 options (e.g. meross MSS620HK) but ideally would be something close to IP68 or so.

Anyone have any recommendations?