Hi,
I thought I'd start a thread for members who might want to identify plants or bugs.
I found this when weeding and removing grass today. Wondering if anyone knows what it is?
Our lawn is yellowing in places and this might be the culprit.
The very hungry caterpillar!
Porina caterpillar?
https://www.kiwicare.co.nz/problem/porina/
They also have a good identifier. As does https://www.yates.co.nz/problem-solver/
You'll see the butterflies moths flying on dusk laying eggs (dropping) then they dig holes and eat ya grass.
Torch at night will find em.
Wires crossed. See both doing the damage.