#311498 21-Jan-2024 13:36
Hi,

 

I thought I'd start a thread for members who might want to identify plants or bugs.

 

I found this when weeding and removing grass today. Wondering if anyone knows what it is?

 

Our lawn is yellowing in places and this might be the culprit. 

 

 

 

 

  #3184763 21-Jan-2024 13:37
The very hungry caterpillar!




  #3184767 21-Jan-2024 13:45
Porina caterpillar?


https://www.kiwicare.co.nz/problem/porina/

They also have a good identifier. As does https://www.yates.co.nz/problem-solver/ 
You'll see the butterflies moths flying on dusk laying eggs (dropping) then they dig holes and eat ya grass.
Torch at night will find em.

  #3184773 21-Jan-2024 14:03
^ I’m confused as to why you’re listing two different species?

As adults, one’s a moth the other is a butterfly.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



  #3184781 21-Jan-2024 14:11
Wires crossed. See both doing the damage.

