blackjack17:

Anyone have any experience with moving a hotwater cylinder from an internal to external location (as in getting a plumber to remove the old one and getting a properly externally rated hotwater cylinder in an outside location).

We would love to free up some space in the laundry and we currently have a small low pressure system. We have been quoted just over $4000 to remove the old one and install a new 180L Rheems external mains cylinder. This includes all electrical and up to 10m of piping. We did have a second quote for $500 more, but the guy didn't even ask for photos it was completely site unseen. The $4000 quote, he didn't come out but a number of photos and back and forwards questions. The price also includes an inspection of existing fittings to ensure mains compliant.

We are in Auckland and the outdoor location is protected from the elements. Should we be looking at getting a timer installed at the same time?