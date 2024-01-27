Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYMoving the location of hotwater cylinder (internal to external) -cost and gotchas
blackjack17

1635 posts

Uber Geek


#311565 27-Jan-2024 10:24
Send private message quote this post

Anyone have any experience with moving a hotwater cylinder from an internal to external location (as in getting a plumber to remove the old one and getting a properly externally rated hotwater cylinder in an outside location).

 

We would love to free up some space in the laundry and we currently have a small low pressure system.  We have been quoted just over $4000 to remove the old one and install a new 180L Rheems external mains cylinder.  This includes all electrical and up to 10m of piping.  We did have a second quote for $500 more, but the guy didn't even ask for photos it was completely site unseen.  The $4000 quote, he didn't come out but a number of photos and back and forwards questions.  The price also includes an inspection of existing fittings to ensure mains compliant.  

 

We are in Auckland and the outdoor location is protected from the elements.  Should we be looking at getting a timer installed at the same time?




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Create new topic
timmmay
19695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3187214 27-Jan-2024 10:45
Send private message quote this post

I think you mean replacing an inside hot water cylinder with a new outside hot water cylinder, rather than moving a hot water cylinder.

 

We did something similar about ten years ago. We had the hot water cylinder in the bathroom removed, and had a new hot water cylinder put in the ceiling, with a LOT of bracing around it and a drip tray. There was quite a bit of pipe changes, but we had the bathroom completely renovated. It worked well. We had a digital timer installed on the switchboard, which saved money when we were using power plans had different prices at different times. These days we'd probably go for a WiFi type controller, but we don't use time based power plans, so not sure if we'd bother.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
blackjack17

1635 posts

Uber Geek


  #3187215 27-Jan-2024 10:48
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

I think you mean replacing an inside hot water cylinder with a new outside hot water cylinder, rather than moving a hot water cylinder.

 

We did something similar about ten years ago. We had the hot water cylinder in the bathroom removed, and had a new hot water cylinder put in the ceiling, with a LOT of bracing around it and a drip tray. There was quite a bit of pipe changes, but we had the bathroom completely renovated. It worked well. We had a digital timer installed on the switchboard, which saved money when we were using power plans had different prices at different times. These days we'd probably go for a WiFi type controller, but we don't use time based power plans, so not sure if we'd bother.

 

 

Yes have edited title.  Moving the location of a hotwater cylinder and replacing it.




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

SATTV
1494 posts

Uber Geek


  #3187217 27-Jan-2024 10:54
Send private message quote this post

How many people in your household, if there is only one or two of you then 180l is fine, you could take the opportunity to go larger, we went to 220l and never ran out of hot water, even in winter.

 

I like long and hot showers :-)

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous



blackjack17

1635 posts

Uber Geek


  #3187218 27-Jan-2024 11:02
Send private message quote this post

SATTV:

 

How many people in your household, if there is only one or two of you then 180l is fine, you could take the opportunity to go larger, we went to 220l and never ran out of hot water, even in winter.

 

I like long and hot showers :-)

 

John

 

 

2 adults and 2 children.  Currently have a 135L low pressure and have only once run out when I wasn't paying attention to my daughter and she had a 40min shower.  But generally we all have pretty short showers and quite eco friendly.




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

tweake
1149 posts

Uber Geek


  #3187221 27-Jan-2024 11:09
Send private message quote this post

blackjack17:

 

Anyone have any experience with moving a hotwater cylinder from an internal to external location (as in getting a plumber to remove the old one and getting a properly externally rated hotwater cylinder in an outside location).

 

We would love to free up some space in the laundry and we currently have a small low pressure system.  We have been quoted just over $4000 to remove the old one and install a new 180L Rheems external mains cylinder. 

 

 

i looked at it recently due to mine leaking.

 

the thing i don't like about external hot water tanks is lack of insulation on the tanks. keep in mind that internal tanks are insulated and you have the house insulating them as well. plus you want to make sure every part of the piping is well insulated as thats a big factor.

 

price wise $4k is no bad at all. my internal was around that, but it was a more expensive than normal tank and required a bit of plumbing change to go from low pressure to mains. 

 

if your going to go external tank, consider heat pump hot water. at least then the cheaper heating will offset increased losses.

Goosey
2402 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3187223 27-Jan-2024 11:15
Send private message quote this post

If you are going from low pressure to mains pressure then I’d be double checking all the taps and plumbing fittings in your house can handle it.

 

e.g. If low pressure was installed then taps and shower heads may have also been spec’d for low pressure.

tweake
1149 posts

Uber Geek


  #3187226 27-Jan-2024 11:21
Send private message quote this post

Goosey:

 

If you are going from low pressure to mains pressure then I’d be double checking all the taps and plumbing fittings in your house can handle it.

 

e.g. If low pressure was installed then taps and shower heads may have also been spec’d for low pressure.

 

 

thats a good point.

 

going from low pressure to mains, i had to adjust my shower but thats a crappy all pressures setup not a good unequal pressures setup which will be worse.

 

plus some hot taps do not like the high pressure. good quality methhaven taps but very old, they expand with the pressure and heat, so water slows when it heats up and leaks when it cools. will have to replace it at some point. the cheap nasty new bathroom taps not a problem.



RunningMan
8042 posts

Uber Geek


  #3187229 27-Jan-2024 11:28
Send private message quote this post

Going from low to mains pressure generally results in higher usage, so you may need to go larger in tank size to avoid running out of hot water.

michelangelonz
110 posts

Master Geek


  #3187230 27-Jan-2024 11:31
Send private message quote this post

If I remember rightly a building consent might be required if moving the HWC and/or changing from low to high pressure.

rscole86
4787 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3187232 27-Jan-2024 11:33
Send private message quote this post

We went through this in June 2023, in Wellington.

Total cost $4700 Inc GST, including electrical work ($780 Inc GST) and removal of old tank.

We went from 180L LP to 180L mains.
Rheem stainless steel (32518015), around $1400 Inc GST.
Labour was one guy for 8 hours, one for six and his son for six (free).

We could have gotten it cheaper, but our old cylinder element died so needed a quick replacement. The price likely reflects the work being done within 48 hours of the old cylinder dying and the new install completed.

The install went into an existing, covered, concrete pad which backed into the underfloor plumbing for the kitchen, so other than drilling through the cinder block wall, it was easy install.

I did a real quick, back of the envelope, cost comparison of heat pump hot water, including multi split units, and even with our friends and family discount, it was going to be well over ten years to break even. (Plus a number of other factors that wouldn't have made it a good idea)

bigmacpaddy
68 posts

Master Geek


  #3187233 27-Jan-2024 11:35
Send private message quote this post

Have done the same thing to free up space in kitchen. Rheem 180L outdoor unit.

 

Have built small walls and roof around it to help keep debris away.

 

Plumber had to adjust something in the shower but no other issues with our specific taps.

 

We also put a little plastic regulator in between the shower head and hose to lower pressure/wasted water as we were using more water on a mains pressure system.

rscole86
4787 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3187234 27-Jan-2024 11:41
Send private message quote this post

I replaced my own shower heads and put flow reducers in some taps, excluding bath and laundry.

tweake
1149 posts

Uber Geek


  #3187237 27-Jan-2024 11:58
Send private message quote this post

rscole86: I replaced my own shower heads and put flow reducers in some taps, excluding bath and laundry.

 

speaking of laundry, i had to readjust the hot water on the washing machine. quite common to remove the restrictors and even the filters on the hot side to improve the flow with low pressures. which all needs undoing when going to mains.

blackjack17

1635 posts

Uber Geek


  #3187254 27-Jan-2024 13:03
Send private message quote this post

michelangelonz:

 

If I remember rightly a building consent might be required if moving the HWC and/or changing from low to high pressure.

 

 

 

 

I don't think so provided it is only connected to a controlled heat source (i.e. electricity and not a wetback) and it is carried out by a licensed plumber .

 

https://www.canibuildit.govt.nz/replacement-or-repositioning-of-water-heater-connected-to-controlled-heat-source/ 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 