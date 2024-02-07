This is my current front fence, cheap pine I presume? I want to replace it due to not being private enough (gaps in wood too large) and too low in height.

I want my new fence to resolve the above issues but also be more solid & premium in appearance. It still want it dark stained like current fence & with paling's horizontal. I want me new fence to look like this example below but dark stained.

I'd love advice on what wood might be best suited for me? Happy to pay $$ for quality but not unnecessarily if I can get the same result for a lower cost. Some of the wood varieties I've come across that might be promising are Garapa & kwila? Would pine still have potential or would it not be premium enough for my desired look?

I will pay someone to build the new fence for me. Can i expect the vertical posts concreted into the ground to remain (to save on costs) or would they likely need to be replaced to support the new heavier fence?

Thanks!