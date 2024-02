Got a Fisher & Paykel Gas Hob, it lights but won't stay lit, i'm thinking the thermocouple has probably failed, but then again im a desk jockey not a tradie. Looked at a couple of videos online (not of fisher and paykel) but doesn't look too complicated to replace? Or does anything related to mains gas require a qualified technician?

If so do I call Fisher & Paykel? Local Gasfitter?